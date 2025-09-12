Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Makeup Products You Must Have During the Fall

Tamia Dennard Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
Whether you prefer a soft glam or clean girl look, there are some products that are absolutely essential during the fall season.

Why Base Products Are Important

As the weather cools down from September through November, hydration becomes key before any makeup application. A well-prepped base ensures smoothness and a healthy glow. Depending on your preference, you can use a primer, hydrating skin tint, glowy moisturizer, milky toner, or even sunscreen. These products help create “glass skin” and keep your makeup looking fresh.

Recommended products:

  • Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base
  • LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner
  • One/Size Secure The Glow Primer
  • Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Skin Tint

Keeping Your Complexion

As cooler weather sets in, many people notice their complexion looking a bit dull or washed out. Blush and bronzer are must-haves to bring warmth and depth back into your makeup. Blush adds a natural flush to the cheeks, while bronzer or contour creates definition and keeps your face looking vibrant.

Affordable option: Juvia’s Place sells bronzer and blush duos (under $20) with shades ranging from light to deep, giving you two complementary tones in one palette.

A Lip Combo Is a Girl’s Best Friend

Lip combos can instantly elevate your makeup look from simple to stunning. Whether you wear them daily or only on special occasions, finding your signature liner and gloss pairing is a game changer. For fall, neutral shades are always a safe bet.

Recommended products:

  • Lip Liners: MAC Chestnut, Juvia’s Place Cola, NYX Truffle
  • Lip Glosses: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in “Fenty Glow,” NYX Butter Gloss, Anastasia Beverly Hills Cotton Candy
Finishing Touches

Fall weather brings changes in humidity, wind, and temperature, which can affect how your makeup wears. That’s why a good setting spray is non-negotiable. It locks everything in place, hydrates, and protects your skin while helping your look last all day.

Recommended products:

  • Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray – Keeps makeup in place with a skin-like finish.
  • One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray – Waterproof and shine-controlling, perfect for oily or combination skin.
Takeaway

You can never go wrong investing in quality makeup staples. This fall, make sure you keep these five essentials—base products, blush/bronzer, lip combos, and setting spray—in your routine to stay flawless all season long.

