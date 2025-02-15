Love is in the Air: What your valentines day gifts says about your love language.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Love is in the air! As we conclude the love day that is valentine, isn’t your heart oh so full of joy. Gifting your loved ones brings so much happiness. The reward of seeing that smile spread across their face. Whether you got a last-minute gift or if you spent the previous week brainstorming what they might possibly want, the gift you chose has a significant meaning and speaks volumes on your love language. Love language, a popular concept discovered by Dr. Gary Chapman, Lets dive in!

Date Night: Quality Time at Its Finest

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

AHHH its date night! You and your love paired up to enjoy a lovely dinner, or perhaps a nice cozy movie night, or a walk through a park. If just being in the presence of your loved one fills your heart, your love language is Quality Time. People with the love language of quality time value just being one on one with their significant other no matter the setting or time.

Picnic Perfection: A Taste of Thoughtfulness

How thoughtful of you to set up a picnic, some may look at this as a small gesture but hey planning a picnic takes a lot of prepping! Service if you will, you took the time to gather the charcuterie or other snacks, brought your favorite blanket and searched for the perfect romantic scenery. These actions will result in the enjoyment of your love. This love language is the act of service, it’s all about effort and the effort is there if you choose this option.

Care Package: Acts of Service Wrapped with Love

A care package full of your loved one’s favorite essential items such as their favorite snacks, make-up products, self-care items and more screams Acts of Service! You listened and watched and sorted out an arrangement of items that they LOVE and or needed. Paying attention to the little things shows how much you care for them and what better way to show how much you care than a care package?!