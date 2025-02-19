Lights, Camera, Revolution: The Best Films on Black History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Happy Black History Month!

Top 5 Black Movies About Black History

Movies showcasing the history of the community have left a profound impact by portraying their challenges and victories with resilience and strength while educating and inspiring audiences about important historical events that shaped their journey through time.

1. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

Directed by Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave is based on the true story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in the 19th century. The film provides a harrowing yet necessary depiction of the brutal realities of slavery in America, highlighting the resilience and strength of those who endured it.

2. Malcolm X (1992)

Denzel Washington stars in Spike Lee’s biographical film about Malcolm X, which follows the civil rights leader from his early upbringing to his transition into a forceful champion for Black empowerment. The movie takes a thorough and detailed look at Malcolm X’s ideas, challenges, and impact on the fight for racial justice.

3. Selma (2014)

Ava DuVernay’s film Selma tells the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s momentous 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights march. The film highlights the sacrifices made by activists who opposed racial injustice and were instrumental in obtaining voting rights for Black Americans.

4. Harriet (2019)

Harriet, directed by Kasi Lemmons, portrays the dramatic historical story of Harriet Tubman, an abolitionist who escaped slavery and led hundreds of others to freedom via the Underground Railroad. The film focuses on Tubman’s bravery, determination, and unrelenting devotion to justice, making it an important representation of Black history.

5. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

This captivating film, directed by Shaka King, follows Fred Hampton, the charismatic head of the Black Panther Party’s Illinois chapter, and the FBI agent who betrays him. The film, starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, exposes the government’s efforts to crush Black movements for freedom while highlighting Hampton’s compelling vision for the future of his community.

Honorable Mentions

Hidden Figures (2016)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Glory (1989)

The Butler (2013)

Final Thoughts

These films are essential viewing for anyone who wants to comprehend Black history through cinema. They not only teach people about significant historical events but also recognize the bravery and resilience of individuals who fought for justice. By watching and discussing these films, we can continue to acknowledge and appreciate the role of Black history in creating the world today.