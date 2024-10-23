Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Letting Go: The Power of Releasing Toxic Relationships

AaSokiyah Weaver
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Letting go of toxicity

In this article, I want to dive into something super important: recognizing and letting go of people who drain my energy. Trust me, I’ve been there, surrounded by folks who just didn’t have my best interests at heart. It’s time we prioritize our peace of mind, ladies! We deserve to feel uplifted and inspired by the people we surround ourselves with, not weighed down by negativity. Reclaiming my peace has been a journey, and I want to share how I’ve learned to identify those energy suckers and focus on nurturing relationships that truly bring me joy and fulfillment. Let’s get into it!

Sign that reads “you are worthy of love”
Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels

I remember a time when I felt overwhelmed by certain friendships that seemed to drain me more than they uplifted me. It was like I was constantly giving my all, but receiving very little in return. I had to ask myself, is this really serving me? That’s when I realized the importance of self reflection. I started to pay attention to how I felt after spending time with certain people. If I left feeling anxious or exhausted, it was a clear sign that I needed to reassess those relationships. Learning to prioritize my mental health meant recognizing that it’s okay to let go of people who don’t contribute positively to my life. We’re all about elevating ourselves and our communities, and that starts with surrounding ourselves with the right energy!

Asian woman looking at reflection
Photo by Jessica Ticozzelli from Pexels

I get it, cutting people out of your life can feel heavy, especially if you’ve known them for a while. But sometimes, it’s necessary for your own growth and happiness. Here’s the thing…your mental health should always come first. If someone consistently brings you down, it’s time to evaluate that relationship.

Start by setting some boundaries. You don’t have to respond to every text or call if it doesn’t feel good for you. Trust your gut. If your instincts tell you that a person is toxic, listen to them! It might help to create some distance before making a final decision to cut ties. Try reducing the time you spend with them or limit the topics of conversation to see if things improve.

Nick Miller New Girl GIF Boundaries
GIPHY / 20th Century Fox Television

When you’re ready to block or unfollow someone, remember that it’s not about being petty…it’s about protecting your peace. You deserve to cultivate an environment that lifts you up and encourages your growth. Surround yourself with women and men who inspire you, challenge you, and celebrate your victories, no matter how small. You’re not just removing negativity…you’re making room for positivity and love. Trust me, letting go of those who drain you will open doors to new, healthier relationships

As we wrap this up, I just want to take a moment to acknowledge the queens reading this. I see you! I see the strength it takes to let go of negativity and prioritize your peace.It’s not always easy, but you’re doing it, and I’m so proud of you. Remember, we’re meant to shine, not dim our light for anyone. Embracing this journey of self love and growth is truly empowering. And as you move forward, remember to always stay soft and sweet. There’s power in your gentleness, and never let anyone make you feel like it’s a weakness. You’re a warrior wrapped in grace, and the world needs your light. Keep pushing forward, and know that you deserve all the love and joy that comes your way.

Daphne drinking
Netflix / Giphy.com
Hello everyone, my name is Aa'Sokiyah Weaver, a young woman from Memphis, Tennessee, I embarked on a transformative journey after high school. Drawn to the vibrant city of Atlanta, Georgia, I enrolled at the prestigious Clark Atlanta University, driven by my passion for psychology and a desire to make a difference in people's lives. With a concentration in clinical psychology, I aspire to become a compassionate and insightful therapist, offering support and guidance to those in need. My talents don’t stop there. I am also a gifted poet, using my words to share my unique perspective and creative ideas with the world. Through my poetry, I aim to reflect and build upon the experiences of being a young black woman, providing a positive outlet for self-expression and fostering a sense of sisterhood. Being a part of the Her Campus community has been a rewarding experience for me. It has allowed me to connect with like-minded individuals and share my authentic voice. As I navigate through life, I strive to embrace my needs and desires, ensuring a fulfilling and purposeful existence. With my unwavering determination, creativity, and commitment to making a difference, I am determined to leave an indelible mark on the world. My journey is a testament to the power of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of one's passions.