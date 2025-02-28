Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance: A Cultural Statement

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kendrick lamar sets the tone

Kendrick Lamar isn’t just a performer—he’s a storyteller, a disruptor, and an artist who challenges the status quo every time he steps on a stage. His Super Bowl halftime show was more than a musical set; it was a cultural moment that grabbed the audience’s attention, demanded introspection, and made sure no one walked away indifferent.

A Revolution in the Spotlight

Lamar set the stage with a bold declaration: “The revolution is about to be televised; you picked the right time but the wrong guy.” This line was a clever play on Gil Scott-Heron’s 1971 spoken-word piece “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” While Scott-Heron’s work suggested that true change happens outside of mainstream media, Lamar turned that idea on its head, using one of the biggest televised platforms in the world to broadcast his message.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A Performance with Purpose

Lamar has mastered the art of delivering powerful messages without diluting his music’s appeal. His Super Bowl set was a departure from the usual flashy, nostalgia-driven halftime performances. Instead, he crafted a show that was thought-provoking and urgent.

One of the most striking moments came when Lamar’s backup dancers created a divided American flag while he rapped, “It’s a cultural divide.” The imagery made a clear statement about the political and racial tensions in the country. Then, just before launching into Not Like Us, he declared, “40 acres and a mule—this is bigger than the music. They tried to rig the game, but you can’t fake influence.” These words referenced the unfulfilled promise of reparations to Black Americans, reinforcing that his performance wasn’t just about entertainment; it was about waking up America and the roots of real history.

Lamar’s performance wasn’t just powerful; it was a strategic move to incorporate symbolism with an entertaining performance. He knew exactly how to make waves beyond the stadium, and he did just that. One of the most talked-about moments was his pointed reference to Drake, accompanied by a sly, knowing grin straight into the camera. The internet caught fire instantly, proving Lamar’s deep understanding of digital culture and how to command the conversation.

Then came the surprise appearance of tennis icon Serena Williams, crip-walking to the song’s chorus. Her presence was more than just a spectacle; it was symbolic. Williams, like Lamar, is a Compton native, and her past rumored relationship with Drake only added another layer to the moment. After the show, she playfully acknowledged the performance, joking that her Super Bowl dance moves were far bolder than anything she had ever done at Wimbledon.

Defying the System

At one point in the performance, an actor portraying a character reminiscent of Samuel L. Jackson’s role in Django Unchained confronted Lamar, saying, “This is the great American game! Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game?” It was a moment filled with irony, reinforcing Lamar’s long-standing resistance to industry expectations. He doesn’t conform—he rewrites the rules.

A Final Message: “Turn the TV Off”

Lamar wrapped up his set with a provocative message: “Turn the TV off!” While it might have sounded rebellious, it carried a deeper meaning. He wasn’t just telling people to stop watching—he was urging them to stop being passive consumers of media placed in our faces (phones, TV, etc.) and start actively shaping their own perspectives of what the system has brainwashed us to believe. Dropping this message at the Super Bowl, one of the most watched events of the year, only made it more impactful.

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Legacy of the Performance

Kendrick Lamar didn’t just perform at the Super Bowl—he created a moment that will be studied and discussed for years to come. His halftime show was a masterclass in blending artistry with activism, proving once again that he is more than a musician—he is a movement. Rather than simply delivering entertainment, he forced us as his audience to think, question, and engage about what it truly means to be black in America.