Keep Your Head on a Swivel: Tips on Staying Safe When Going Out in College

Partying and going out in college can make or break your college experience. Did you know that the period at the beginning of your school year (typically August–October) when coming in as a first-year student is a significantly higher risk for sexual assault and violence due to being in a new environment, increased alcohol consumption, and new social dynamics? This is referred to as the “college red zone.” Being safe and aware of your surroundings at all times is important when you’re with a group of friends. Here are some tips when it comes to staying safe while going out in college so you and your friends can have fun and be safe.

First and foremost, always leave with the people you came with. If you and your friends decide to go out one night, make sure all of you are on the same page with leaving with one another. The last thing you want to happen is all of you being at a party, and one of your friends leaves suddenly without telling the others. You come together; you leave together!

Next is sharing your location. Whether it’s with your friends or family, make sure someone you trust and who can help you when needed has your location. Especially if you’re running an errand, for example, by yourself, ensure that your friends have your location and communicate when you’re leaving and coming back.

Related to sharing your location, if you and your friends don’t have cars and are taking Lyfts and Ubers, share your ride information with someone so they can keep track of where you’re going and ensure you’re safe. Pro tip: if you are taking Lyft or Uber, there is an option to have only a female driver if you’re not comfortable having a male driver, especially if you’re by yourself.

The next tip is to carry mace with you if your school allows it and the laws allow you to carry one. In some areas, mace can be seen as a weapon and could be banned in some schools. Make sure you do your research to ensure you can carry mace on your college campus or in the surrounding city. Mace can be a real lifesaver if you end up in a dangerous situation. A safety alarm can also be utilized if mace is something that is banned on your campus.

If you are at a party and you decide to drink, make sure that you know where your drink is coming from. Do not let someone come up to you and hand you a random drink if you did not see it get poured out with your own eyes. The drink could be spiked and have something in it that might make you pass out. Don’t drink too much, and if you do, make sure you have friends who have your back and can look after you. It’s important that you are mindful of the company you keep; you want friends who can jump into action to help you out and not leave you when they are needed the most.

Lastly, don’t trust everyone you meet. College is a whole new environment, especially if you’re in a new city. If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable with someone, listen to your intuition and go somewhere you feel safe. Your safety has to be your top priority when you’re meeting new people; they may not have the best intentions in mind as you think they may have.

These are my tips and advice when it comes to staying safe in college. Based on what I have witnessed so far, being a first-year college student myself, I would take this advice into account because you never know when you might need it. Have fun but remember to stay safe at the same time!