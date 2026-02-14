Keep Rooting 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s easy to root for other people. We always want to be supportive and positive. We celebrate their wins without hesitation. We repost their accomplishments. We tell them how proud we are, how talented they are, how much they deserve it. Every milestone for others, we’re usually there for. Even when they doubt themselves, we step in quickly. We remind them who they are. But when it comes to us, the applause settles down.

We minimize our progress. We call our wins “small,” and we move on too fast from major things. We act like it’s normal, like it’s expected, like it doesn’t count. It’s a part of our polite nature that we learned how to be supporters for others, but that doesn’t mean we learned how to support ourselves.

It’s strange when you think about it. We can see potential in everyone else so clearly. We believe in their dreams. We defend their abilities. We speak life into their ideas. But when doubt shows up in our own minds, we let it stay and weigh us down.

If we have too many achievements and are loud and proud, we are titled obnoxious and cocky. Maybe it’s humility. Maybe it’s fear. Maybe it’s the pressure to not seem arrogant or “too much.” We’ve been taught to shrink our pride, to downplay our confidence, to act surprised when something works out in our favor.

But there’s a difference between being humble and being dismissive of your own growth.

You are allowed to acknowledge yourself. You are allowed to say, “I did great.” You are allowed to feel proud. You are allowed to take up space in your own success, always.

Rooting for yourself isn’t egotistical. It’s recognizing the effort you put in when nobody was watching. It’s understanding that your progress didn’t just happen—you worked for it.

If you can encourage everyone else, that means you know what encouragement sounds like. So why does your inner voice speak in a different, cruel tone?

When doubting myself, I think often: imagine treating yourself like your closest friend. When you make a mistake, you don’t tear them down—you reassure them. When they feel stuck, you don’t call them incapable; you remind them it’s temporary. When they win, you don’t question it—you celebrate immediately.

You deserve that same grace.

Supporting yourself doesn’t mean you stop being there for others. It means you stop excluding yourself from the care you give so freely. You stop acting like everyone else is worthy of patience, confidence, and belief except you.

You are not just a background character in someone else’s story. You are building something too. You are growing too. You are trying too. And that matters.

So clap for yourself, even if it feels unfamiliar. Celebrate your progress, even if it feels small. Speak kindly to yourself, especially when it feels hardest. Don’t kill your own progress because of your fear to elevate—fear of seeming too out of place.

You’ve mastered being everyone else’s cheerleader.

Now it’s time to be your own.