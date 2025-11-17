Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Just a Few Minutes: How Social Media Is Quietly Sabotaging Our Academic Focus

Romiya Patterson
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest. In 2025, going a whole day without checking social media feels impossible. From TikTok and Instagram to Snapchat and X, staying updated has basically turned into a full-time job. For most students, social media is the first thing they check in the morning and the last thing they see before bed. And while these apps keep us connected, entertained, and even educated at times, they’re also messing with something way more important: our ability to stay focused in school.

Like it or not, social media takes more than it gives. Even though it can be helpful in small doses, its actual impact on our academic performance comes down to three major things: procrastination, shorter attention spans, and constant distractions.

“Just a Few Minutes” and the Procrastination Trap

We all know this routine. I’m just going to check TikTok for a few minutes before I start my homework. Then suddenly it’s two hours later, and somehow we’ve seen 17 Amazon finds, 12 story times, and a random video about how avocados are actually berries.

It’s not just a lack of discipline. These apps are literally designed to keep us scrolling. They reward your brain every few seconds with something new, funny, dramatic, or chaotic. Compared to that kind of stimulation, schoolwork doesn’t stand a chance.

I’ve experienced this myself more times than I can even admit. I’ll go to check one notification and look up later, realizing I burned half the time I set aside for my assignment. And the worst part is that procrastination leads to rushed work, unnecessary stress, and assignments that could have been better if we had simply started earlier.

The Attention Span Problem No One Wants to Talk About

TikTok didn’t just give us trends and audios. It trained our brains to crave quick entertainment. Short-form content changes the way we focus, and it makes it harder to sit through lectures, read long chapters, or write essays without stopping every few minutes.

If you’ve ever tried to study and felt a strong urge to check your phone even though it hasn’t been that long, you’re not alone. That feeling is a result of your brain expecting constant updates. When attention becomes harder to maintain, school naturally starts to feel more tiring, even when it shouldn’t be.

Notifications and the Constant Cycle of Distraction

Even when we aren’t scrolling, our phones are still pulling us in. A buzz, a ping, a preview flashing across the screen, and your attention shifts instantly.

Almost everyone has tried to multitask homework and social media, but the truth is that multitasking doesn’t work the way we think. Switching back and forth between apps and assignments lowers comprehension, slows productivity, and makes studying take so much longer. Teachers see it, we feel it, and the cycle repeats itself anyway.

Social Media Isn’t Always the Villain

It's only fair to admit that social media isn't entirely harmful. Students use GroupMe to ask questions, Reddit to get quick help, and YouTube and TikTok to watch mini lessons when the classroom explanation wasn't enough. There are entire online communities focused on motivation, organization, and productivity.

The issue isn’t using social media. It’s using too much of it without control or intention.

Learning How to Use It Instead of Letting It Use Us

Social media isn’t going anywhere. It’s part of our world now. The real challenge is finding balance and learning how to set boundaries so it doesn’t take over our academic lives.

Some small but helpful habits include turning off notifications while studying, using app timers during busy weeks, keeping your phone across the room, and choosing to scroll intentionally rather than out of boredom.

Social media can be fun, creative, and even inspiring. But when we let “just a few minutes” turn into hours, it quietly steals time, energy, and focus that we actually need for our goals.

Hi! My name is Romiya, and I’m a sophomore at Clark Atlanta University majoring in Marketing. I currently serve as the Community Service Chair for Her Campus CAU, where I help organize events that give back to both our campus and the Atlanta community. I joined Her Campus because writing and creating has always been my way of expressing myself and connecting with others. As a first-generation college student, I’m learning to navigate college life while chasing my dreams in business, social media, and entrepreneurship, and I’m excited to share that journey with other young women who are figuring it out too. When I’m not in class or planning events, you can usually find me at the gym, brainstorming new content ideas, or working on ways to build my brand. I’m passionate about social media marketing and lifestyle content. From “get ready with me” videos to health tips and everyday motivation. I also have a big interest in real estate, and one of my long-term goals is to invest in properties that create both financial freedom and community impact. Outside of school and work, family and giving back mean everything to me. I was raised by a strong single mom who taught me perseverance, and I carry that with me in everything I do. Whether it’s through Her Campus, fitness, or my future business ventures, I want to inspire others to keep pushing, no matter where they come from.