J Cole’s Final Album “The Fall Off”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On February 6th, J.Cole released his highly anticipated album “The Fall Off.” After nearly a decade in the making, Cole claims that this is his last album. This double album represents how J Cole has grown over the last 10 years. Disc 29 shows his mindset at age 29, and Disc 39 shows his current thoughts. Although Cole proves time and time again that he is a hip-hop superstar, the album has received mixed reviews.

What everyone’s saying

While some people feel like “The Fall Off” is a display of J Cole’s talent and he shows off his range and artistry, others can not seem to let go of the beef Cole bowed out of. In 2024, Drake and Kendrick Lamar had their infamous feud that Cole was breifly apart of. Cole ended up apologizing to Kendrick for his part in the beef and ultimately stepping away from it. While this shouldn’t take away from an album released two years later, many say that Cole not standing up for himself still leaves a bad taste in their mouth. Compton rapper The Game took to Instagram to give his review of the album. He rated the song Two Six a 5/10, claiming that “The street talk still throws me off.” On top of not standing 10 toes down during the beef, people say that J Cole doesn’t live the gangster life he raps about, which also adds to the negative feedback.

Top Songs

Despite the negativity surrounding “The Fall Off,” it is undeniable that J Cole is a lyrical genius. There are still tons of great records that are worth a listen. Here are a few that you can definitely add to your playlist!

Two Six

SAFTEY

Run A Train

WHO TF IZ U

The Villest

What If

Regardless of whether you’re a J Cole fan or not, he put out a compelling album that stayed true to his character. He has continuously used his gift of storytelling to create great music. All of the talk about “the big three” and “the beef” shouldn’t water down his craftsmanship. Instead of addressing the hate, J Cole lets the music speak for itself. Trust and believe, the music speaks volumes! What do you think? Did J Cole “fall off,” or is he still considered a GOAT?