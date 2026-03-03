Items We Use Everyday That Were Made By Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month. This is the perfect time to recognize women’s contributions to society as well as the hardships they went through to gain representation and equality. In celebration of this month, here’s a list of some things we use every day that were invented by women.

The Dishwasher

Josephine Cochrane was born in 1839. She eventually got married, and she and her husband would host events. She realized that her fine china would end up chipped after being hand-washed and found the task quite time-consuming. This prompted her to design a machine to wash dishes. Her husband passed away shortly after she began her design. His death pushed her to take things to the next level and create a working model. Working outside in a shed, Cochrane constructed a wired rack to hold the dishes. There was a wheel at the bottom that was powered by a motor in order to spray the soapy water. In 1886, she patented the design, calling it the “Cochrane Dishwasher.” Although the machine didn’t become popular until the 1950s, it has become a staple in all households today. Cochrane’s company eventually became what we know today as KitchenAid.

Caller Id

Ugh, your ex is calling you again! Aren’t you so happy that you know who’s calling the phone before you answer? You can thank Shirley Ann Jackson for that. Jackson became the first African American woman to receive a doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1973. Her research on subatomic particles and material properties helped provide the foundational science for caller ID. She was awarded the National Medal of Science in 2014 and inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Windshield Wipers

Imagine having to drive through a rainy storm with no windshield wipers! One day in 1903, Mary Anderson was visiting New York, and it caught her attention that the driver had to open their window to remove the snow. Every time the window opened, she got cold. Anderson began sketching a rubber blade that could move from inside the car, and that same year, she received a patent for this idea. Initially, car companies thought this would distract drivers, so they never used the invention. Despite it becoming a requirement for the modern car, Anderson never profited from her invention.

Although these inventions are overlooked, it’s the little things we take for granted. Our way of life would be completely different without these inventions. Women inventors went through so much to get the recognition they have today. Women have always been at the forefront of scientific discovery, so it’s important they receive their flowers. Our lives are easier simply because women exist! Happy Women’s History Month.