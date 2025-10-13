Is Y2K Making a Comeback or Did It Never Leave?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion back in the late 90s and early 2000s has progressively been making a comeback over the past few years. Low-rise jeans, crop tops, and mini skirts in a variety of different colors and variations are just a few of the staples that are carried out to this day. Y2K fashion continues to be styled to this day, especially by Gen Z. But is the Y2K fashion aesthetic coming back? Or has it always been there?

When Did It Start?

When did Y2K fashion start making its comeback? If we were to track when Y2K fashion started noticeably coming back to the fashion scene, it would be around quarantine. But during this time, the indie fashion trend took the internet by storm. Many of the pieces from this fashion trend are Y2K-inspired with the cami tanks, baggy jeans, and bold patterns and colors. We can even go farther back to the early 2010s with notable pieces including yoga pants, chunky heels, and skinny jeans.

Black Community’s Influence

The Black community should also be given credit for influencing Y2K fashion back in the day. We can’t talk about Y2K fashion without paying homage to the Black community. Many Black celebrities, including Meagan Good, Brandy, and Lil’ Kim, are just a few women who heavily influenced Y2K fashion. Their fashion scene back then was the foundation of today’s fashion in the Black community.

Men’s Y2K Fashion

Men’s Y2K fashion is also making a comeback in today’s fashion trends. Bow Wow, Nelly, and Tupac are a few people who majorly influenced men’s fashion back in the day. Baggy pants with big jerseys and sneakers are staple pieces when it comes to men’s Y2K fashion. But even now, we can see many trends online of men wearing these same pieces and putting their own twist on them to make them uniquely theirs.

Where Will Y2K Fashion Continue to Live On?

If I were asked this question now, being a part of Gen Z, I would say yes. Many of the pieces that I style daily are inspired by Y2K fashion or in some way imitate the style. If I were to ask any millennial or even my parents back in the day, they would say no. My mother never expected me to ask her if I could have some of her old pieces from back in the day. Half of my current wardrobe is from my mother from the 2000s, and I love recreating some of her outfits.

Y2K Is Here to Stay

Y2K is such a unique yet distinct style. Fashion brands like PINK, Aeropostale, and Hollister are bringing back their old pieces from the 2000s, including many other brands that are recreating these infamous pieces for people to style. Not to mention the number of different ways to add your own twist to the style. Y2K fashion will continue to be passed down to generations and live on to be one of the most popular fashion scenes ever known.