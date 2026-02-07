Is Confidence Really Key?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Confidence is often the first thing people notice about us, even before they truly know who we are. It shows in the way we walk, speak, and carry ourselves, shaping countless moments in ways we don’t always realize. Sometimes it’s as small as how we enter a room or how long we hold eye contact. Other times, it’s measured by how easily we speak up during a presentation or how certain we sound. But the truth is, confidence isn’t a fixed trait. It’s a skill, and one that many of us often misunderstand. We think you either have it or you don’t, when in reality, it’s something we develop and practice over time.

Confidence always seems like a requirement. Everyone is expected to be a finished product, with a grand plan, solely from belief in themselves. We are told to be confident in job interviews, in relationships, even in rooms we are still trying to understand. There is little space given for hesitation or learning. As a result, confidence is confused with loudness, dominance, or the ability to speak without doubt. But confidence does not always announce itself, and it doesn’t always look the same on everyone.

For me, confidence is quiet, and it hasn’t been the key to my achievements. It looks like listening before speaking or admitting when I don’t have all the answers. It shows up in moments where I choose effort over certainty and consistency over comfort. What has mattered more is passion and dedication, even in moments where confidence was still forming. I’ve learned that showing up unsure is sometimes more powerful than showing up convinced. My so-called confidence didn’t come from believing I was ready; it came from deciding to try when I wasn’t.

Arianna Tucker / Her Campus

What is often overlooked is how confidence is actually built. It forms through repetition, trial, and moments of discomfort. Confidence grows when we try something new, make mistakes, and learn from them. It comes from proving to ourselves and others that we can adapt, improve, and continue even when things don’t go as planned. Waiting to feel confident before taking action often takes away the opportunity to build it in the first place.

Zackary Drucker / VICE Gender Spectrum Collection

here is also a difference in how confidence is received. Some people are praised for it, while others are criticized for expressing the same behavior. This makes the expectation to “just be confident” feel unrealistic and incomplete. Confidence is shaped by environment, opportunity, and perception, not just mindset. Treating it as a universal standard ignores the reality that confidence is not always rewarded equally, even when effort is the same.

So, is confidence really the key? Not always. Confidence can help, but it isn’t the starting point it’s often made out to be. Effort, patience, and willingness matter just as much. Sometimes the real key is continuing to show up, learning as you go, and allowing confidence to develop naturally along the way.