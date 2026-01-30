Is 2026 The New 2016?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the first month of 2026 coming to a close, everyone has been reminiscing over 2016. Ten years ago, iconic music, clothes, and social media trends took the world by storm. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and see if 2016 can make a comeback.

Music

In 2016, we received so many great albums in all genres. Some people might even consider these to be household classics. Lemonade, Blonde, Views, The Life of Pablo, Dangerous Woman, and 24k Magic are just a few of the amazing albums that came from that year. Of course, you can’t bring up 2016 without talking about Rihanna’s last studio album, ANTI. This album became an instant favorite for thousands of listeners. Some even say that ANTI is her best work. For the last ten years, there have been talks about whether that was Rihanna’s last album, but she may be making a comeback in 2026. All we can do is wait and see what’s in store. What’s your favorite song from 2016?

Fashion

2016 was the start of so many fashion trends. Looking back, some might find 2016 fashion cringe, but back then we begged our parents for these clothes. Everywhere you looked, the girls were wearing ripped skinny jeans, Vans, Adidas Superstars, Thrasher, and Pink Victoria’s Secret. You paired these outfits with your favorite choker or hoop earrings. Don’t forget a Jansport backpack. Our fashion choices were certainly questionable, but you were an “it girl” if you owned any of this fashion. What clothing trend from 2016 do you miss?

Social Media trends

2016 was the year of viral dances and trends. Everyone was on Musical.ly trying to get their video to blow up. Some trends that came from this were: Juju on That Beat, The Mannequin Challenge, Pokémon Go, the Dab, and the Snapchat dog filter are just a few. If you were a part of these social media trends, it’s safe to say you’re a big part of history! Which trend from 2016 was your favorite?

2016 was such a time to be alive. No matter how old you are, we all can relate to the great things that came out of that year. Maybe we can make these things popular again in 2026. Don’t be afraid to post your flashback Friday, you were most likely super cool in 2016!