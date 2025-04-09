If Your College Major Was a TV Character, Who Would It Be?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From over thinkers to girl bosses to chill creatives, there’s a TV character out there living your academic dreams—complete with better lighting and way more drama. Lets find out which one you are !

What Your College Major Says About You (TV Edition)

Fashion Design –Zoey Johnson (Grown-ish)

The outfit? Never missed. You treat the classroom like a runway and the group project like a brand deal. Creative, a little chaotic, and somehow always in the mix, you’re the one who gets extensions on your deadlines… because the professor loves your style.

Communications – Issa Dee (Insecure)

Social media captions? Fire. Event planning? You’re that girl. Even when life is messy, you know how to make it look intentional. You’re the visionary friend with a Canva Premium subscription and way too many half-finished projects. A meeting is never complete without your insight, even if it’s “just a vibe.”

Psychology – Joan Clayton (Girlfriends)

You’re always “doing the work” and everyone else’s emotional labor too. You give advice like it’s your job, and honestly, it should be. Your Google search history says, “How to fix people who don’t want to be fixed.” Therapy for your friends? You’ve got it covered. Your heart is big, but your boundaries? Working on it.

Marketing – Mary Jane Paul (Being Mary Jane)

You speak in soundbites. You know how to spin anything and always have a pitch ready. Coffee is your lifeline. You probably run the campus orgs and the tea group chat. People say you’re “intense”, but that’s just excellence under pressure. When you show up, people know it’s about to be a big deal.

Journalism – Camille Parks (Harlem)

A mix of messy and brilliant. You’re smart, opinionated, and always analyzing the deeper meaning of random things. You keep your notes app full of article ideas and can’t go one day without having a “deep” conversation about pop culture. You’re the one who’s always asking the tough questions but still manages to make it look effortless.

Business – Hilary Banks (Bel-Air, 2022 version)

You’re not just about money—you’re about the brand. You’re the one creating a business from your dorm room, booking influencer deals, and pitching yourself as a lifestyle. Your hustle is soft life-coded with a sprinkle of delusion (but in a cute way). You are the aesthetic. If there’s an opportunity to network, you’re there.

Education – Amara Patterson (All American Homecoming)

You’re wise, composed, and don’t play about uplifting your people. You’ve probably been called “mature for your age” since 7th grade. You bring the auntie energy, but in the best way—holding folks accountable with love and dropping gems mid-convo like it’s casual. You’re going to change lives without breaking a sweat, and you do it with heart.

Biology – Raven Baxter (That’s So Raven)

You’ve got brains, ambition, and a quick mind that always helps you solve problems. While Raven might be more known for her psychic abilities, her analytical thinking and curiosity about the world make her a perfect fit for the sciences. You’re always asking the big questions and trying to understand how things work, especially when it comes to the human body. You balance your passion for helping others with a natural curiosity that drives you toward your goals.

Theatre / Performing Arts – Lynn Searcy (Girlfriends)

You’re a walking monologue. Eccentric, soulful, and probably into crystals. You express through art, style, and spontaneous song. You’re either everyone’s fave or way too deep for 9AM classes. You’re not afraid to show your true self, even if it means being a little extra or breaking into an impromptu performance.

Criminal Justice – Olivia Pope (Scandal)

You’re all about justice, strategy, and getting things done—no matter how messy it gets. Whether it’s protecting the truth or making power moves, you always know how to take control of the situation. You can argue circles around anyone, and you’ll always find a way to win, even if it means going a little outside the lines.

Whether you’re like Zoey, Issa, or Raven, we all have our unique paths and interests. These characters remind us that what we study in school isn’t just about hitting the books, it’s about exploring who we are and what we’re passionate about. And let’s be honest sometimes we learn just as much from binge-watching TV shows as we do from class! So, what’s your major, and which TV character would you say is your spirit professor? While you’re figuring that out, check out this list of TV shows to binge for more inspiration!