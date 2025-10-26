If CAU Majors Were Fall Drinks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is finally here, y’all, and the cozy vibes are the best. The leaves are finally changing colors (somewhat), pumpkin spice is back, and the lines at your favorite Starbucks or local coffee shops are longer than the financial aid office during move-in week. Every Clark Atlanta student has their own flavor about themselves, so what would your major be if it were a fall drink? Let’s take a sip and find out.

Political Science – The Bold Pumpkin Spice Lattes

I chose pumpkin spice lattes for Political Science majors because they’re classic, bold, and a little dramatic (okay, maybe not a little). We want to change the world around us and make sure that everyone hears our opinions while doing so. We’re those students who are debating in class like it’s a mock trial and sipping our lattes like the cherry on top.

Business Administration – Caramel Macchiato

For Business Admin majors, they mean business—literally. They’re either running their own side hustle(s), working two internships, or convincing their friends to invest in their personal brands. A very sweet but strong drink—just like their LinkedIn profiles.

Psychology – Chai Latte

Warm, personable, and everyone’s unofficial on-call therapist who will give you the real. Oftentimes, you give the best advice, even if you yourself don’t listen to it personally. You probably say things such as, “I knew you were a Cancer rising,” while analyzing people—all while taking a sip of your latte.

Mass Media Arts – Iced Vanilla Cold Brew

You’re very trendy, caffeinated, and always on the go, figuring out your next move. Between editing content, filming TikToks, and working some of the best Instagram feeds on campus, you’re a busy person, meaning you never stop, and if you do, it probably includes you sleeping with your phone in your hand to stay on top of the latest news.

Biology – Matcha Latte

STEM is no joke; there’s a lot that goes into being a Biology major, which means you’re probably looking for something calm. While in the library, you’re probably trying to memorize cell structures or stressing over your orgo chem exam, but your energy and determination are steady. You probably own a water bottle that is as heavy as a small baby as well, which you carry throughout the day.

Education – Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

You’re very sweet, patient, and you have a full heart, but don’t let that fool people. You’re able to juggle lesson plans, group projects, and emotional support tasks like they’re nothing. You’re able to bring calm and patient energy into complete chaos, but once that espresso kicks in, it proves you can handle everything.

Engineering – Straight Black Coffee

You have zero time for nonsense; your workload is very heavy. Between taking classes such as mechanical engineering and project management, you’ve got late nights and a brain full of different formulas. You might not be the most talkative person in the room, but you’re always thinking of something new in that brain of yours.

To Close Out

So, whether you’re sipping on an iced pumpkin spice latte or drinking straight espresso to survive those midterms and labs, just remember: at CAU, we serve all different flavors on the menu. If you’re still figuring it out, that’s okay. You’re just trying everything out on the menu before finding what you enjoy the most.