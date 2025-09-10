Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
student carrying books and backpack
I Wish I Did Differently My Freshman Year

Auri Gill Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
Hey hotties, let’s have a chat. Freshman year is a whirlwind, new people, new classes, new freedom. It’s exciting, but it’s also super easy to miss out on things or make choices you’ll regret later (trust me, I learned the hard way). So, from one sophomore to you, here’s what I wish I had done differently my first year:

Take Advantage of Freshman Week

Okay hotties, listen, Freshman Week is not the time to hide in your room. Go. To. The. Events. I skipped a few because I thought I was “too tired” (girl, I had nothing else to do). That week is prime time because nobody has solid friend groups yet. Everyone is just as nervous as you, so put yourself out there and say hi to everyone, you never know who might become your bestie.

Build Meaningful Relationships

Don’t just stay in your freshman bubble! Upperclassmen are not scary, I promise. They know all the shortcuts, which professors are gems, and which classes are going to drag you to tears. Also, introduce yourself to your professors and actually participate in class. First impressions matter, hotties, and being that engaged student will set you apart in the best way.

Dress to Impress

I know the urge to show up to class in your fuzzy slippers and hoodie is strong, but hotties don’t do it every day. You never know who you’re going to bump into on campus: a professor, a potential boss, or let’s be real, that cute crush. You don’t have to look runway-ready 24/7, but putting yourself together even a little makes you feel more confident and in control.

Don’t Skip Unnecessarily

Let me be brutally honest: once you start skipping, it gets addictive. One “I’ll just catch the notes later” turns into three weeks of panic. I still have nightmares about the day I skipped a Microeconomics lecture and missed a concept that haunted me the whole semester. Protect your GPA, hotties, and drag yourself to class.

Make the Most of the Amenities You Pay For

You’re literally paying for so much more than just classes, so use it! The café? Saves money. The gym and track? Included. Free events? Free food and fun. I was way too lazy freshman year to take advantage of all the stuff my tuition was covering, and honestly, it was a waste.

Professionalism & Career Development

Okay, hotties, this part is major: start thinking about your future now. Don’t wait until junior year to hit up career fairs or make a LinkedIn. Do mock interviews, connect with professors and alumni, and start posting on LinkedIn so you stand out later. Freshman year is the perfect time to get ahead while everyone else is still pretending it’s high school part two.

Final Thoughts

Freshman year is a vibe, but it’s also the foundation for everything else. Go out, meet people, look good, and take advantage of what’s right in front of you. Trust me, hotties, future you will be so grateful you did.

