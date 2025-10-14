Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Original photo by Morgan Croff
How to Still Slay When Your Homecoming Fits Are Late

janasia gibson Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
The most thrilling, spectacular, and memorable time of the year is Homecoming season. Events are planned, group discussions are exploding, and your camera roll is awaiting material. Then it occurs, though. You’re late with your clothes.

Your vendor keeps saying it will ship tomorrow, but the tracking number is not moving, and all of a sudden, you are battling the delivery app for your life. Breathe deeply before you panic. Your hot girl moment is not over yet. Even without the planned fits, you will still have an amazing week. Here’s how to act like the self-assured queen you are during a Homecoming fashion problem.

Step 1: Play your confidence playlist while taking a deep breath.

Remember that you are the clothing before you go into a downward spiral. Your energy is the true star, even though the outfit may have been the moment. Play your favorite upbeat music, apply makeup, and keep in mind that self-assurance always outshines attire.

Step 2: Go through your personal wardrobe.

Sometimes you already have the ideal backup outfit. Examine your current possessions and begin experimenting. With a stylish skirt or leather pants, that crop top you once wore might seem brand new. Add your favorite lip gloss, heels, and a bold purse. Good lighting and a little imagination will make it impossible to tell that it was a last-minute look.

Step 3: Give your gals a call.

The week of Homecoming is a team sport. Ask your closest friends via text whether they have anything you could use. Everybody has a dress, purse, or high heels lying around. You can even turn it into a night out. As you all get ready together, have a small try-on party. In addition to saving time, borrowing from friends adds a unique touch to your ensemble.

Step 4: Visit nearby boutiques.

Visit a nearby mall or boutique if you’re close to campus. You’d be shocked at what you could find so quickly. Try on a couple of different outfits, follow your instincts, and keep in mind that accessories make everything stand out. A statement can be made out of a basic ensemble with a striking necklace or glittery clutch.

Step 5: Take ownership of it.

Hold your head up when the moment comes for the big events. Unless you tell them, no one is aware that your dress was a backup. Enter as though you had always intended to wear it. Confidence is the key to pulling off any appearance. Have fun, smile, and take photos.

Memories, not shipment delays, are what Homecoming is all about. It is still your moment, regardless of whether your attire was borrowed from your closet, a boutique, or your best friend’s apartment. Show everyone that you can be that girl without waiting for the right moment by going out there and striking a stance.

