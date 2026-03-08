How to Save Money on Gas With a Rise in Current Prices

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many college students, having a car is both a convenience and a necessity. Whether you’re driving to internships, grocery shopping, or heading home during breaks, gas can add up quickly. With prices fluctuating and often climbing higher than expected, learning how to save money on gas has become more important than ever. Thankfully, there are several practical ways students can stretch their gas budget without drastically changing their lifestyle.

One of the easiest ways to save money on gas is by planning your trips ahead of time. Instead of making multiple small trips throughout the day, try combining errands into one outing. For example, if you need groceries, have a meeting, and want to stop by a coffee shop, plan a route that allows you to do everything in one drive. This reduces the amount of fuel your car uses and saves both time and money.

Another helpful tip is to use gas price apps. Apps like GasBuddy help drivers find the cheapest gas stations in their area. Prices can vary by several cents, or even dollars, between stations that are only a few miles apart. Checking an app before filling up can make a big difference over time, especially if you drive frequently.

Keeping your car properly maintained can also improve your gas mileage. Something as simple as making sure your tires are properly inflated can help your car use fuel more efficiently. When tires are underinflated, your car has to work harder to move, which burns more gas. Regular oil changes and routine checkups also help keep your vehicle running smoothly and efficiently.

Driving habits also play a big role in how much gas you use. Rapid acceleration, speeding, and sudden braking all burn more fuel than necessary. Instead, try driving at a steady speed and braking gradually. Not only does this help you save gas, but it also helps reduce wear and tear on your car.

Carpooling is another great option for students who want to cut down on gas expenses. If you and a friend are going to the same class, event, or internship location, consider sharing a ride. Splitting the cost of gas makes the expense much more manageable, and it can even make the drive more enjoyable. Many campuses encourage carpooling because it also helps reduce traffic and environmental impact.

Finally, avoid carrying unnecessary weight in your car. While it might not seem like a big deal, extra weight forces your vehicle to burn more fuel. Cleaning out your trunk and removing items you don’t need can slightly improve your car’s efficiency.

Rising gas prices can definitely be frustrating, especially when you’re balancing tuition, books, and everyday expenses as a college student. However, small changes in how you plan trips, maintain your car, and drive can make a noticeable difference in how often you have to stop at the pump. With a little awareness and planning, saving money on gas is absolutely possible, even during times when prices seem to keep climbing.