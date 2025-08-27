How to Prepare for Law School as an Undergrad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, you’ve got your sights set on law school, congrats! That’s a big, exciting goal. Whether you dream of becoming a Supreme Court justice, a public defender, or the next Kentaji Brown Jackson, the road to law school starts long before you ever crack open an LSAT prep book. In fact, the best preparation begins while you’re still an undergrad. Here are some ways to set yourself up for success.

1. Choose Classes That Stretch You

Contrary to popular belief, law schools don’t require a specific major. You don’t have to study political science or criminal justice to get accepted (though they can help!). What matters most is that you take courses that challenge you to think critically, analyze deeply, and write clearly. Classes in philosophy, history, sociology, and even STEM can sharpen your reasoning skills. At the end of the day, admissions officers want to see that you can think and communicate effectively.

2. Build Relationships with Professors

Letters of recommendation are a huge part of your law school application. Start building strong connections with your professors now. Speak up in class, attend office hours, and get involved in research if possible. You want your recommenders to be able to write about you with depth and authenticity, not just say, “She got an A in my class.”

3. Strengthen Your Writing Skills

Law school is writing-heavy. You’ll spend hours drafting case briefs, memos, and research papers. The best way to prepare is to write, a lot. Take classes that require essays over multiple-choice tests. Join the campus newspaper or contribute to platforms like Her Campus (wink!). The more comfortable you are with organizing thoughts and defending arguments on paper, the smoother your transition will be.

4. Get Involved Outside the Classroom

Admissions committees love well-rounded applicants. Join clubs, run for leadership positions, or volunteer in your community. Organizations like student government, debate, pre-law society, or even cultural clubs can help you develop leadership, public speaking, and teamwork skills. Plus, these experiences give you plenty of material to write about in your personal statement later.

5. Start Thinking About the LSAT Early

You don’t have to start studying on day one of college, but it’s smart to familiarize yourself with the LSAT before junior year. The LSAT tests logical reasoning, reading comprehension, and analytical thinking, skills you can sharpen over time. Try incorporating logic puzzles, critical reading, or timed practice questions into your routine. When you do start prepping seriously, you’ll already have a solid foundation.

6. Take Care of Yourself

Law school is intense, but so is the journey there. Start practicing balance now. Learn how to manage stress, build strong study habits, and prioritize your mental health. Whether it’s working out, journaling, or taking breaks with friends, having healthy coping strategies in undergrad will help you thrive later.

Conclusion

Preparing for law school isn’t about having it all figured out by sophomore year. It’s about making intentional choices that shape you into a strong candidate, and an even stronger future lawyer. Every class you take, every club you join, and every challenge you overcome is preparing you for the courtroom, the boardroom, or wherever your legal career takes you.