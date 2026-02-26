How to Pass a Class Even When the Instruction Isn’t Helping You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, one of the most stressful college experiences is being stuck in a class where the instruction just isn’t clicking. Maybe the lectures feel rushed, assignments lack clarity, or you leave class more confused than when you arrived. When you’re already balancing work, social life, and personal responsibilities, teaching yourself an entire course can feel exhausting.

The good news? You can still pass, and even succeed, in a class that feels poorly taught. The key is shifting from passive learning to intentional, strategic learning.

1. Accept the Reality Without Blaming Yourself

First, release the guilt. Struggling in a class with unclear instruction does not mean you’re lazy or incapable. Sometimes the teaching style simply doesn’t align with how you learn. Accepting this allows you to focus on solutions rather than self-criticism.

Instead of thinking, “I’m just bad at this,” reframe your mindset to “I need a different approach to understanding this material.” That shift alone reduces anxiety and helps you move forward with confidence.

2. Become Your Own Teacher

When lectures aren’t enough, independent learning becomes your superpower. Use outside resources like YouTube tutorials, online study platforms, textbooks, and discussion forums to fill in knowledge gaps. Hearing information explained in multiple ways often makes difficult concepts finally click.

Don’t be afraid to pause, rewind, or revisit topics repeatedly, self-paced learning is one of the biggest advantages you have outside the classroom.

3. Focus on Understanding Assignments, Not Just Completing Them

In poorly instructed courses, assignment expectations can feel vague. Instead of guessing, analyze grading rubrics, sample work, and past feedback carefully. If something is unclear, ask direct and specific questions like:

“Can you clarify what distinguishes an A response from a B response on this assignment?”

Specific questions often lead to more helpful answers than general ones.

4. Build a Mini Support System

You are not the only person struggling, even if it feels that way. Connecting with classmates can turn confusion into collaboration. Study groups allow everyone to compare notes, explain concepts to each other, and identify important material the instructor emphasizes.

If classmates are also unsure, consider visiting tutoring centers or academic success offices on campus. Sometimes peer tutors explain concepts more clearly than professors because they recently learned the material themselves.

5. Use Office Hours Strategically

Office hours can feel intimidating, but they are one of your strongest academic tools. Even if the professor’s teaching style isn’t ideal, showing up demonstrates effort and initiative, which can positively impact how your work is perceived.

Come prepared with specific questions, practice problems, or assignment drafts. This makes the meeting more productive and shows that you’re actively trying to improve.

6. Prioritize Grades Over Perfection

When instruction is lacking, aiming for perfection can lead to burnout. Instead, focus on maximizing points wherever possible. Complete every assignment, participate when you can, and take advantage of extra credit opportunities.

Consistency often matters more than mastery in these situations.

7. Protect Your Motivation and Mental Health

A difficult class can quickly drain your confidence. Remind yourself that one frustrating course does not define your intelligence, GPA, or future success. Celebrate small wins, understanding one concept, improving one quiz score, or simply staying consistent.

Passing a challenging class isn’t just academic success, it’s proof of your resilience.

Final Thoughts

College isn’t just about absorbing information; it’s about learning how to navigate challenges, advocate for yourself, and adapt when situations aren’t ideal. A poorly instructed class may test your patience, but it also strengthens your independence and problem-solving skills.

You are far more capable than one difficult course suggests. With persistence, strategy, and support, you can finish strong, even when the teaching doesn’t make it easy.