How to Navigate Airports During a Government Shutdown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever traveled during a government shutdown, you know it can bring a lot of uncertainty. Questions about security lines, delays, and airport staff can quickly turn excitement into stress. But the truth is, airports don’t just stop running. You just need to be a little more prepared and aware.

First, let’s talk about security. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is considered essential, which means agents still work during a shutdown. However, because they may not be getting paid on time, some workers may call out, leading to longer lines. This means you should plan to arrive earlier than usual, at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights. Giving yourself extra time is one of the easiest ways to avoid unnecessary stress.

Next, stay updated on your flight. Airlines like Delta Air Lines and American Airlines continue operating, but delays can happen for different reasons, including staffing shortages in air traffic control. Download your airline’s app and turn on notifications so you get real-time updates. You don’t want to rely on airport screens alone, especially during unpredictable times.

Another important tip is to pack smart. During a shutdown, things may move slower, so make sure you keep essentials in your carry-on. This includes chargers, snacks, important documents, and anything you can’t afford to lose. If delays happen, you’ll be glad you have what you need with you. Also, bring patience. Airports can feel more crowded and tense, so staying calm will help you think clearly and make better decisions.

Food and services inside the airport are usually still open, but hours may change. Many airport restaurants and shops are privately owned, so they aren’t directly affected by the shutdown. Still, it’s a good idea to bring snacks and a refillable water bottle just in case your options are limited or lines are long.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Transportation to and from the airport should also be planned ahead. Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft are still available, but high demand can increase wait times and prices. If possible, schedule your ride early or have a backup plan, like a friend or public transportation.

Lastly, keep your mindset in check. Traveling during a government shutdown can feel frustrating, but stressing out won’t change the situation. Focus on what you can control, your time, your attitude, and your preparation. Give yourself grace if things don’t go perfectly, and remember that delays don’t mean disaster.

In the end, navigating airports during a government shutdown is all about being proactive. Arrive early, stay informed, pack wisely, and stay flexible. With these simple strategies, you can still have a smooth travel experience, even when things feel uncertain.