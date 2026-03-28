How to Make the Most of Your Time at the Atlanta Fair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about the Atlanta Fair that instantly brings out your inner child. Maybe it’s the flashing neon lights, the smell of funnel cakes in the air, or the distant screams from roller coasters. Whatever it is, the fair is more than just a quick outing, it’s a whole experience. And if you’re going to spend your time (and money), you might as well do it right.

First things first: go in with a plan but stay flexible. Before you even arrive, check out what rides, games, and food vendors are there. Knowing what you definitely want to try helps you avoid wandering aimlessly or missing out on something you were excited about. At the same time, don’t over-schedule yourself. Some of the best moments happen randomly, like stumbling upon a live performance or trying a snack you’ve never heard of before.

Next, arrive early, or strategically late. If you’re not a fan of long lines, getting there earlier in the day can help you knock out popular rides before the crowds hit. But if you’re going for the aesthetic and vibes, nighttime is where the fair really shines. The lights, music, and energy completely transform the atmosphere. If you can, aim for that golden-hour-to-nighttime window so you get the best of both worlds.

Let’s talk about one of the most important parts: the food. The fair is not the place to play it safe. Yes, you can grab fries or pizza anywhere, but this is your chance to try deep-fried Oreos, giant turkey legs, loaded funnel cakes, and all the over-the-top treats you see on social media. A good tip? Share food with your friends so you can try more without getting too full (or spending too much).

Speaking of money, budget wisely. It’s easy to swipe your card a few times and suddenly realize you’ve spent way more than planned. Set a spending limit for rides, games, and food before you go. Some fairs offer wristbands for unlimited rides, if you’re a ride person, that’s usually worth it. If not, stick to tickets and prioritize your top attractions.

Another key to enjoying your time: dress for comfort but bring the style. You’ll likely be walking a lot, so comfortable shoes are a must. But let’s be real, the fair is also a photo opportunity. Think cute but practical outfits, and don’t forget a light jacket if you’re staying into the evening.

Finally, be present. It’s easy to get caught up trying to capture the perfect Instagram story, but don’t forget to actually enjoy where you are. Scream on the rides, laugh with your friends, and soak in the moment. Those are the memories that will last longer than any post.

At the end of the day, the Atlanta Fair is what you make it. Whether you’re there for adrenaline, aesthetics, or just a break from campus life, the key is to go in open-minded and ready for fun. Because sometimes, the best nights are the ones you didn’t overthink, they just happened.