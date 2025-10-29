How to Maintain Long-Distance Friendships While in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college is one of the most exciting chapters of your life, but it often comes with bittersweet goodbyes. Whether your best friend stayed home, chose another school, or moved across the country, keeping your friendship alive takes a little more effort once you’re miles apart. The good news? Distance doesn’t have to mean disconnection, it just means being intentional.

1. Set Realistic Expectations

One of the first things to remember is that both of your lives are changing. Between classes, work, and new social circles, you won’t be able to talk every day, and that’s okay! Instead of expecting constant communication, focus on quality. Check in when you can, celebrate each other’s wins, and don’t take it personally if someone gets busy. True friendships can handle space and time.

2. Schedule Catch-Up Dates

Just like you plan study sessions or club meetings, schedule time to talk to your besties. A weekly FaceTime call or monthly “virtual brunch” can help you stay in touch. Use these moments to vent about classes, share college updates, or just laugh about random things like you used to. Having something on the calendar gives you both something to look forward to.

3. Stay Connected Through Little Things

Sometimes, it’s the small gestures that mean the most. Send them TikToks that remind you of your inside jokes, surprise them with a care package, or drop a “thinking of you” text before an exam. These small acts show your friend that they’re still part of your world, even from miles away.

4. Visit When You Can

If it’s possible, plan visits during breaks or long weekends. Nothing beats reuniting in person after months apart. You can explore each other’s campuses, meet new friends, and make fresh memories together. Just make sure to coordinate in advance so it’s stress-free for both of you.

5. Embrace Growth—Together and Apart

College is a time for growth, and sometimes, people grow in different directions. That doesn’t mean your friendship is fading—it’s evolving. Support each other’s new interests, relationships, and goals, even if they don’t always align with your own. The best friendships adapt and grow stronger through change.

Maintaining long-distance friendships in college isn’t always easy, but it’s definitely worth it. The effort you put in now can strengthen your bond and prove that your friendship isn’t defined by proximity, it’s defined by love, trust, and shared history. Because no matter where college takes you, your real friends will always be just one call away.