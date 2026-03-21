How to Get Internships (Even When You Feel Unqualified)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real getting an internship can feel intimidating. You scroll through listings, and suddenly every position seems to require “2+ years of experience,” five technical skills you’ve never heard of, and confidence you’re still trying to build. But here’s the truth: internships aren’t just for the “perfect” candidates, they’re for students willing to learn, grow, and show up.

If you’ve been feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure where to start, you’re not alone. The good news? There is a way to break into internships, even if you’re just getting started.

Start Before You Feel Ready

One of the biggest mistakes students make is waiting until they feel “qualified enough.” That moment rarely comes. Instead, start applying early, even if you only meet some of the requirements. Employers often list their ideal candidate, not a perfect one.

Focus on what you do bring: class projects, leadership roles, volunteer work, or even personal experiences. These all count as skills.

Build a Strong (but Simple) Resume

You don’t need a packed resume; you need a clear one. Highlight your education, relevant coursework, campus involvement, and any leadership roles. If you’ve planned events, worked part-time, or been part of an organization, those experiences matter.

Keep it clean, one page, and tailored to each internship you apply for. Yes, that takes more time, but it makes a huge difference.

Use Your Campus Resources

Your school is one of your biggest advantages. Career centers, professors, and student organizations often have connections to internship opportunities. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or attend networking events, even if you feel nervous.

Also, check platforms like LinkedIn, Handshake, and company websites regularly. Consistency is key.

Network (Without Feeling Fake)

Networking doesn’t mean being overly formal or pretending to be someone you’re not. It simply means building genuine connections. Reach out to upperclassmen, alumni, or professionals in fields you’re interested in.

A simple message like, “Hi, I’m a student interested in your career path, do you have any advice?” can open doors. People are often more willing to help than you think.

Don’t Fear Rejection

You will get rejected. Probably more than once. That’s not a reflection of your worth, it’s part of the process. Each application improves your skills, and each interview builds your confidence.

Instead of taking rejection personally, use it as motivation to refine your approach and keep going.