HOW TO BUILD YOUR DREAM FALL PLAYLIST

There’s something magical about fall. The air gets crisp, the leaves turn gold, and suddenly a cozy night in with your headphones feels like the main character moment you’ve been waiting for. And let’s be real—no autumn vibe is complete without a carefully curated playlist.

If you’re ready to romanticize your hot lattes, late-night drives, or even your “just one more episode” nights in bed, here’s how to build a fall playlist that speaks to your soul—with Drake leading the way.

Start with Moody Drake Essentials

Drake has a way of blending softness with swagger, which makes him perfect for the season of change. Tracks like “Marvins Room” or “Teenage Fever” give you the moody, layered vibes fall practically demands. These songs hit especially well when you’re watching the rain slide down your window or scrolling through old photos you probably shouldn’t still have.

Recommended playlist:

Views (2016)

Take Care (2011)

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U (2025)

Balance the Vibes

Autumn isn’t only about being in your feelings—you need balance. Pair your Drake picks with cozy R&B (think SZA, Bryson Tiller, or even PartyNextDoor) and mellow indie tracks. Then sprinkle in something upbeat for those days when you’re channeling more “pumpkin patch photo shoot” than “candlelit journaling session.”

Create Your Own Aesthetic

Make your playlist feel like fall. Name it something that sets the mood—like Pumpkin Spice & Chill or Sad Girl Autumn (ft. Champagne Papi). Add a cute cover photo (fall leaves, your favorite coffee cup, or even a subtle nod to Drake). Because let’s be honest, you’re going to share it on Insta stories anyway.

Save Room for Discovery

A good playlist feels like a story, not just a loop of the same five songs. Add in some lesser-known artists or tracks you’ve been meaning to try. Who knows—your next fall obsession might be hiding between a Drake ballad and a throwback from The Weeknd.

Make It Personal

At the end of the day, the best playlist isn’t just about what’s trending. It’s about what feels like you. Maybe it’s a late-night drive anthem. Maybe it’s the song that reminds you of someone you can’t quite forget. Or maybe it’s just Drake on repeat. No judgment here.

Final Tip

Don’t overthink it. Fall playlists are about capturing a mood, not making something perfect. As long as your playlist makes you feel a little cozier, a little moodier, and a lot more like the main character—mission accomplished.