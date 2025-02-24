How to Build a Portfolio with Little to No Experience and Use It to Stand Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Starting out in your career can feel like you’re facing a massive hurdle, especially when you’re trying to create a portfolio but feel like you don’t have the experience to back it up. But here’s the thing: You don’t need years of experience to build a portfolio that makes an impact. Even with little to no experience, you have so much to offer, and the key is finding ways to showcase your skills, creativity, and passion—no matter where you’re starting from. Let’s dive into how you can build a strong portfolio and use it to land your next opportunity.

Recognize Your Skills

If you’re in college, just starting your career, or even pivoting into something new, it’s easy to feel like you don’t have anything “portfolio-worthy.” But think again! Even if you’re just getting started, you’ve probably developed some skills that are valuable to employers. The trick is to recognize them.

Start by taking a moment to think about the things you’re naturally good at. Maybe you’ve:

Written papers or created presentations for school projects that you’re proud of

Managed social media for a club or small business

Designed something for a personal project (think: a logo, a poster, or even a social media post)

Done freelance work for friends or family

Volunteered to help organize an event or fundraiser

Remember, no task is too small to showcase. Skills from class projects, personal hobbies, or even unpaid work can all be part of your portfolio.

Start With Personal Projects

You don’t need to wait until you have professional experience to start creating your portfolio. In fact, personal projects are one of the best ways to show off what you can do and get your foot in the door.

Here are a few ways to start building your portfolio with personal work:

School Projects : Some of the best work you’ll do will be in school. If you’ve created any interesting presentations, marketing plans, research papers, or group projects that you’re proud of, these are perfect portfolio material. Even if they were assigned to you, they demonstrate your skills.

: Some of the best work you’ll do will be in school. If you’ve created any interesting presentations, marketing plans, research papers, or group projects that you’re proud of, these are perfect portfolio material. Even if they were assigned to you, they demonstrate your skills. Freelance Gigs : Maybe you’ve designed a friend’s logo, written a blog post for a family member’s business, or helped someone set up a website. These types of freelance projects are excellent to showcase—especially if you’re just starting out.

: Maybe you’ve designed a friend’s logo, written a blog post for a family member’s business, or helped someone set up a website. These types of freelance projects are excellent to showcase—especially if you’re just starting out. Hobbies and Side Projects : Do you love photography? Blogging? Social media? Take what you’re passionate about and turn it into a portfolio piece. A blog you write, an Instagram account you manage, or a YouTube channel you run can all be great ways to show off your creative work.

: Do you love photography? Blogging? Social media? Take what you’re passionate about and turn it into a portfolio piece. A blog you write, an Instagram account you manage, or a YouTube channel you run can all be great ways to show off your creative work. Volunteer Work: Not everything in your portfolio needs to be paid work. Have you volunteered for a non-profit, church, or school event? Organizing an event or managing a campaign for an organization shows that you can handle responsibility and work with others.

Keep It Simple and Organized

When you’re building your portfolio, it’s easy to get carried away with making it perfect. But honestly, less is often more. You don’t need to overwhelm people with too many pieces. Instead, focus on quality over quantity.

There are plenty of platforms out there where you can easily create and share your portfolio. Here are a few to check out:

Wix or Squarespace : These website builders make it simple to create your own online portfolio without needing to know how to code. You can display your work in an easy-to-navigate layout.

or : These website builders make it simple to create your own online portfolio without needing to know how to code. You can display your work in an easy-to-navigate layout. Behance : If you’re a designer, photographer, or involved in any creative field, Behance is a great place to showcase your projects and get noticed by other professionals.

: If you’re a designer, photographer, or involved in any creative field, Behance is a great place to showcase your projects and get noticed by other professionals. LinkedIn : Your LinkedIn profile is an essential part of your portfolio too. Add work samples or links to projects directly to your profile, so recruiters or potential clients can see your work in context.

: Your LinkedIn profile is an essential part of your portfolio too. Add work samples or links to projects directly to your profile, so recruiters or potential clients can see your work in context. Canva: If you’re looking to create visual presentations of your work, Canva offers simple templates to help you design an attractive portfolio.

Whatever platform you choose, make sure the layout is simple and your work takes center stage. People looking at your portfolio should be able to quickly understand what you’ve done, how you did it, and why it matters.

Keep Updating Your Portfolio as You Grow

A portfolio is a living, breathing document. As you gain more experience, complete new projects, and develop more skills, make sure to update your portfolio regularly. If you start a side hustle, land an internship, or work on a new personal project, add it in. The more you update your portfolio, the more you’ll be able to track your growth and reflect on how far you’ve come.

Also, don’t be afraid to tweak and improve things. The portfolio you create today doesn’t have to be perfect, but with every new project you take on, you’ll get better at telling your story and showcasing your work.

How to Use Your Portfolio

So, now that you’ve got your portfolio up and running, let’s talk about how to use it.

Share It When Applying for Jobs or Freelance Gigs: Whether you’re applying for internships, freelance work, or your first full-time job, include your portfolio link in your resume and cover letter. It’s the perfect way to show what you can do. Network with It: Don’t just wait for job opportunities to come to you. Share your portfolio with people you meet at networking events, on LinkedIn, or even in casual conversations. It’ll help you stand out from others and show that you’re serious about your work. Use It in Informational Interviews: When talking to professionals or industry experts, your portfolio is a great conversation starter. It shows that you’re proactive and gives others a chance to offer feedback. Include It in Your Social Media: You can use your portfolio as part of your personal brand. Add the link to your Instagram bio, LinkedIn profile, or Twitter. It shows that you’re passionate about what you do, no matter how much experience you have.

Building a portfolio with little to no experience can seem overwhelming, but the most important thing is to start—today. Showcase the work you’ve done, even if it’s just a personal project or class assignment. You don’t need to wait for “perfect” experience or a massive list of professional accomplishments. Your portfolio is about demonstrating your skills, creativity, and willingness to learn. So, get started, keep improving, and most importantly, don’t forget to have fun with it. Your future self will thank you!