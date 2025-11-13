Hosting and Enjoying a Memorable Friendsgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves turn and the air grows crisp, autumn brings with it the perfect excuse to gather with friends and celebrate gratitude: Friendsgiving. Unlike the traditional family Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving is a relaxed and joyful event that centers on good food, laughter, and the chosen family we create with friends. Whether you’re a seasoned host or planning your first gathering, here are some tips to ensure your Friendsgiving is both memorable and enjoyable for all.

Plan and Delegate

The key to a stress-free Friendsgiving is planning. Choose a date that works for most of your group, often the weekend before or after Thanksgiving. Send out invitations early, whether via text, social media, or a digital invite. Don’t try to do everything yourself, Friendsgiving is all about sharing! Create a sign-up sheet or group chat where guests can claim dishes to bring. This not only eases your workload but also ensures a diverse and plentiful spread.

Set the Scene

You don’t need fancy decorations to make your space feel festive. A simple tablecloth, some candles, and a bouquet of autumn flowers can set a cozy mood. Encourage guests to dress comfortably, and if you’re feeling creative, make place cards or a gratitude jar where everyone can share what they’re thankful for this year.

Curate a Delicious Menu

While the host typically provides the main dish, often turkey or a vegetarian alternative, Friendsgiving is a potluck at heart. Ask friends to contribute their favorite sides, salads, or desserts. This not only showcases everyone’s culinary skills but also sparks conversation and nostalgia. Don’t forget to accommodate dietary restrictions by labeling dishes and providing a range of options.

Create a Welcoming Atmosphere

As guests arrive, greet them with warmth and maybe a signature cocktail or mocktail. Background music sets the tone; opt for a playlist of mellow tunes that won’t overpower conversation. If your group enjoys games, have a few ready to play after dinner, such as charades, board games, or a trivia contest.

Capture the Moments

Friendsgiving is about making memories. Designate someone as the unofficial photographer or set up a DIY photo booth with props. Encourage group photos, candid shots, and maybe even a short video of everyone sharing what they’re grateful for. These snapshots will be treasured long after the last slice of pie is gone.

Savor the Experience

Amidst the bustle of serving and entertaining, remember to relax and enjoy the company. Sit, eat, and laugh with your friends. Don’t worry about perfection, Friendsgiving is about connection, not presentation. After the meal, gather for a group toast or a round of gratitude sharing.

Easy Cleanup

Make cleanup a group effort. Provide plenty of containers for leftovers and ask guests to help tidy up. Many hands make light work, and it extends the sense of togetherness right through to the end of the evening.

In the end, Friendsgiving is a celebration of friendship, gratitude, and good times. With a little planning and a lot of love, you’ll create an event that everyone will look forward to year after year.