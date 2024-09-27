Homecoming: Places to Shop

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Homecoming season is rapidly approaching. Homecoming week is filled with lots of events to participate in, but the most important part is the fits. You don’t want to order your outfits too late and you want to make sure you’re best dressed. We are going to be giving you some places to shop for the biggest season of the school year, whether you want to show off your school spirit or just show off your style, we have the perfect spots for you!

1921 Movement

Original photo by Morgan Croff

1921 movement features HBCU apparel, merchandise, and gear. They have things such as sweatpants, shorts, and crop tops. This is the perfect brand for you to show some school spirit at the homecoming game or tailgate.

Soleilbysc

Soleilbysc is another brand that’s perfect for school spirit. Most known for their “Pretty Girls Go To your school” open-back crop tops. In addition, they have a wide range of options to choose from. Some of those options include beanies, jerseys, cardigans, tapestry pieces, and varsity jackets. It’ll be hard to choose what to get because all things go great with representing your school.

NearlyNakedd

NearlyNakedd has some bomb tapestry pieces that you could get anything on. Their custom tapestry pieces will for sure make you stand out with whatever you want to represent on them. As the pieces are custom, be sure to order in advance to be sure you get them on time!

Searching4.faith

Searching4.faith is another custom tapestry wear brand. This brand gives you creative control of the design that would be on your clothes. They make tapestry outerwear, sets, bottoms, and accessories! Although the turnaround times are quick, it’s still best to order in advance.

Edge by KS

Edge is both an online and in-person store that has a wide range of options to choose from. They have fast shipping and you could also go inside one of their stores if you need a last-minute outfit.

Akira

Akira is another online and in-person store with a wide range of options. They even have multiple different types of shoes and accessories to complete their look. Their clearance section is even huge and you’ll be sure to find something there!

Matte Brand

Matte Brand is known for their lace up, low rise pants. They feature lots of sets with low rise bottoms or you could buy their pieces separate to mix and match as you please.

Rockstar Original

Rockstar Original has a lot of streetwear options. Being most known for their stacked jeans, they are sure to help you show of your style with their options. They also have sets, track pants, outerwear and graphic tops.

Outcast clothing

Outcast clothing is known for having festival wear. They have a whole section for it on their website! They have sets and pieces you could mix and match. You’ll be sure to stun the crowd in their designs!

Dulsè

Dulsè became popular for their anti-ride-up mini skirts which is perfect for homecoming festivities. They also have denim pieces and sets to choose from.

Missguided

Missguided is a brand with a wide range of cost-efficient pieces that you could combine to make a room-stealing outfit. With fast shipping and order processing, your outfits will be on time and fire.

Fashion Nova, SHEIN, Pretty Little Thing, Boohoo

These websites have huge ranges of options for clothes. They are all very cost-efficient and you are most definitely sure to find something on them. They all have fast shipping and almost any and everything you could think of.

Thrifting / DIY clothes

If you want pieces that are sure to be unique, you could make your clothes are thrift them. TikTok shows multiple ways you could rework pieces and make them your own with a sewing machine, scissors, and/ or acrylic paint. You have full creative rein so have fun with it!

Now that you have options of where to shop it’s time to go ahead and start planning your outfits out! Remember, you don’t want to order too late so you can do everything on time.