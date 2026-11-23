This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As millions of Americans prepare to travel home for the holidays, recent FAA disruptions and airline technology failures are raising concerns about delays, cancellations, and the reliability of the nation’s air travel system.

For many college students, Thanksgiving break means one thing: finally getting to go home. Whether it is catching a flight across the country, visiting family in another state, or returning home after a long semester, holiday travel is something many students eagerly anticipate. However, as Thanksgiving approaches, getting to your destination may require a little more patience than usual. Recent disruptions involving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and major U.S. airlines have placed air travel under increased scrutiny, leaving travelers wondering whether their holiday plans will go as smoothly as expected.

What Exactly Is Happening?

Over the past several weeks, the nation’s aviation system has experienced a series of technical difficulties that have affected thousands of travelers. One of the most significant incidents occurred on November 13, when the FAA experienced a telecommunications system failure that resulted in a nationwide ground stop. Essentially, flights across the country were temporarily prevented from departing while officials worked to stabilize the system and ensure aircraft could continue operating safely.

According to the FAA, the disruption affected 17 of its 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers and several additional facilities. Approximately 12,462 flights were canceled that Friday, including cancellations that were not all directly attributed to the ground stop. Although flights eventually resumed that evening, the disruption continued to affect airline schedules and passengers over the following days.

Unfortunately, the problems did not end there. United Airlines experienced a computer system outage on November 16 that temporarily disrupted its flight operations. More recently, Delta Air Lines encountered an issue involving its weight and balance system, requiring employees to temporarily process baggage information manually. These separate incidents have added to concerns about the reliability of the technology that airlines depend on to keep flights operating efficiently.

Why Does This Matter as Thanksgiving Approaches?

The timing of these disruptions is particularly concerning because Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods in the United States. Airports already experience increased passenger traffic, longer security lines, and crowded departure areas during the holidays. When unexpected technical difficulties occur, they can create additional complications for an already demanding travel season.

According to the Associated Press, the recent nationwide FAA ground stop was the longest of its kind since the September 11 attacks. Although aviation experts do not expect another nationwide grounding, the incident has raised questions about the country’s ability to manage unexpected disruptions during periods of increased travel demand.

Another concern is the existing shortage of air traffic controllers. These professionals play an essential role in coordinating aircraft movements, maintaining safe distances between planes, and managing the flow of air traffic. A December 2025 Government Accountability Office report found that the FAA’s overall controller workforce had declined by approximately 6% over the previous decade, while air traffic increased by about 10%. Although the recent nationwide ground stop was attributed to a telecommunications failure rather than staffing shortages, both issues highlight challenges facing the country’s aviation infrastructure.

For travelers, these problems can mean more than simply waiting an additional hour at the airport. A delayed departure can cause passengers to miss connecting flights, experience unexpected expenses, or arrive at their destinations later than anticipated. For college students traveling home for a limited Thanksgiving break, even a small disruption can affect valuable time with family.

What Should Travelers Do Before Heading to the Airport?

While travelers cannot control technical failures or unexpected airline disruptions, there are several ways to prepare for the possibility of travel complications.

First, passengers should regularly check their flight status through their airline’s mobile application or website before leaving for the airport. Flight information can change quickly, and staying informed may help travelers avoid unnecessary confusion.

Additionally, travelers should consider arriving at the airport earlier than usual, especially during peak holiday travel days. Keeping essential items, medications, identification, chargers, and important travel documents in a carry-on bag can also help if checked luggage is delayed.

For students traveling with connecting flights, allowing additional time between connections may provide some flexibility if an earlier flight experiences delays. It is also important to understand your airline’s cancellation and rebooking policies before traveling.

The Bottom Line: Getting Home Should Not Be Another Holiday Stressor

As Thanksgiving approaches, recent aviation disruptions serve as a reminder of how much Americans depend on the nation’s air transportation system. Behind every delayed departure or canceled flight is someone trying to make it home for a family gathering, attend an important event, or spend time with the people they love.

Although the recent technical failures have understandably created uncertainty, the FAA has confirmed that the November 13 disruption was resolved and that flight operations have resumed safely. Travelers should remain informed without assuming that another nationwide shutdown is inevitable.

For college students preparing to leave campus, the best approach is to plan ahead, remain flexible, and give yourself enough time to navigate unexpected changes. After all, the holidays should be about reconnecting with loved ones, enjoying a well-deserved break, and making memories—not spending the entire day refreshing a flight status page.

Safe travels, Panthers!