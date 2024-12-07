Holiday Movies to Watch During Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Holidays Her Campus Ladies! It’s great to stay inside during winter break and watch holiday movies with a warm blanket, hot chocolate, and a list of movies that capture the spirit of the season. Four great movies that are sure to make you laugh, warm your heart, and get you in the holiday mood are listed below:

The Best Man Holiday

It has just the right amount of drama, comedy, and heartfelt moments. The Best Man Holiday is a sequel to the first movie The Best Man. The story is about a friend group who get together for Christmas with their children after being apart for years. When many secrets, arguments, and individual problems come to the surface during what starts as a happy reunion, things quickly fall apart. There are a lot of deep and warm feelings in this movie. It’s about friendship, apologies, and the influence of love over the festive season. It’s a great holiday movie because of the holiday lights, the music, and the touching moments.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

As entertaining as the first movie, Home Alone 2 follows Kevin McCallister’s travels to the busy streets of the city of Manhattan. Kevin is stranded in New York City after being left behind again. He is free to explore famous places like Rockefeller Center and Central Park. Naturally, trouble follows when he meets the clumsy Wet Bandits, which leads to more clever and funny traps. There’s slapstick comedy and holiday memories in the movie, and the holiday setting, with its illuminated lights and snowy streets, makes you feel the holiday spirit.

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

This movie Is based on the popular Disney Channel show Good Luck Charlie. In this holiday movie, the Duncan family goes on a crazy vacation to California for the holiday season. When Teddy and Amy get split from the other members of the family by accident, they have to go through a lot of trouble to get back together in time to enjoy the holiday. This movie is great for people of all ages because it has funny, touching, and realistic family scenes. For an inviting winter evening, it’s a great choice because of its fun tone and emphasis on family time.

This Christmas

This Christmas is a dramatic and funny holiday movie focusing on the Whitfield family with a large ensemble cast. When the brothers go back home for Christmas together after being away for years, old fights and secrets could ruin the fun. This movie shows the good and bad sides of family members throughout the time of year. It has music full of soulful Christmas songs, a lot of funny scenes, and some very touching ones. This Christmas portrays the sense of getting with one another that contributes to making the holidays so special, from putting up the tree to eating food together.

All of these movies have something for everyone, whether you want to laugh, cry, or a mix of the two. These are all great movies to watch over the winter break because they show the holidays from a different point of view. Get your family and friends together, hit play, and allow the joy of the season to fill your house! Have an amazing holiday break!