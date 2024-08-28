HerCampus CAU Calendar: Events to Expect Fall 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi HerCampus Hawtie readers! As you may know, the fall semester is now in full effect, and by that, we mean classes at Clark Atlanta University have begun. We want to dive into what we expect to go down at our illustrious historically black university this academic school year. First and foremost, we are HERE for the first-week outfit pictures, they are swarming our instagram and we love it! It’s just something about how Clark students never play about putting that stuff on and making a fit look so ICONIC. It is no secret that here at CAU clothing pieces come to life and strut the promenade as if it were a highway consistently. Whether it is well-dressed Wednesday or just a regular day, Clark Atlanta students will never disappoint in the fashion department. It is always giving 10s across the board! From the hairstyles and accessories to the footwear, Clark is indeed a fashion school!

Football season! I mean, who doesn’t love a good football season? Representing Clark in red and black attire while cheering our football players and cheerleaders on to a victory, is the best feeling. Imagine being surrounded by so many of your peers having a ball, while munching on nachos with hot cheetos and a nice cold drink to wash all of it down. Recently, our football field was redesigned with bright red and black, making the field even more bold and exciting. Last, but not least, we get to shine a light on Clark’s band and how fire they are!

Thirdly, it’s always nice to have people in your dream career coming down to share some knowledge on how to get into their positions. CAU gives many opportunities and resources to help their students branch out and be something great. The opportunities are even rooted in our motto “finding a way or making one”. There is never a day that goes by where students on our campus do not get to connect with industry professionals. From famous stars to even the production assistants, fashion stars, and marketing geniuses behind the scenes. Clark Atlanta students always receive opportunities to learn more about their field. We are looking forward to seeing our peers make connections within their industry and receive opportunities that will help them after college!

GREEK LIFE! Greek life events have to be one of the most exciting and highly anticipated events that we can think of! Watching the fraternities stroll to music on the promenade as every student gathers around them with phones out, is a core memory for several AUC students. Chanting and roaring for certain line members, makes it even better. The importance of Greeks and how they come about makes the history even deeper. Greek parties are also on everyone’s list this year. As D9 organizations are always hosting free parties and events for students. Furthermore, they hold other events that are informational as well. These events include bonding for students, leadership conferences, workshops and more. Who doesn’t love a Greek event hosted by a D9 fraternity?

Lastly, we are looking forward to the fashion show where CAU gathers their most prestigious and DEMURE fashion icons. The students selected are coached and prepared for the runway, as many Clark and other AUC students sit in the crowd applauding them. This is the event you don’t want to miss! The styles are all so unique and perfectly made for the person wearing them. It feels as if you know the model and maker of the unique piece yourself. Attending a fashion show will cure any fashion sickness you thought you ever had. It’s not just the fashion, but the community of young black adults coming together and sharing a mutual love for fashion. It’s about supporting one another and we love every second of it!

Aren’t you excited as we are about what will come this semester? Stay on the lookout for more articles! Until next time, HerCampus Hawties is out!