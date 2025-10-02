Guide to Your First College HOCO

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to the Yard! If you’re a freshman at Clark Atlanta University, you’ve definitely heard upperclassmen buzzing about Homecoming since move-in day. As a sophomore who just experienced my first CAU Homecoming last year, I know how exciting and overwhelming it can be. You’re probably wondering what to expect, what to wear, and how to make the most of this legendary week. Here’s my guide to help you make this Homecoming one you’ll never forget.

Homecoming at CAU is more than just a party, it’s a celebration of our history, culture, and Panther pride. From the moment you step on campus that week, you’ll feel the energy. Don’t be shy! Participate in as many events as you can, from the pep rallies to the Greek step shows. Throw on your CAU gear and show out. Trust me, the more you get involved, the better your experience will be.

Fashion is serious business during Homecoming. People go all out with their fits, especially for the big events and the game. My advice: plan what you’re going to wear ahead of time, and don’t wait until the last minute to shop. You’ll want at least one outfit with CAU colors (red, black, and white), something casual for the Yard, and maybe a dressier look for any parties or special events. And wear comfortable shoes, you’ll be on your feet a lot!

Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Even if you’re not a huge football fan, you have to go to the Homecoming game. The halftime show, the band, and the school spirit are unmatched. The tailgate before the game is just as important, alumni come back, everyone’s grilling, music is blasting, and it feels like one big family reunion. Be respectful, but don’t be afraid to mingle, you’ll make connections and memories.

Homecoming week is non-stop, and you might feel pressure to go to every event, but don’t burn yourself out. Make sure you get enough sleep, drink water, and eat real meals. If you need a break, take one. Your health and well-being come first.

You’ll want to look back on your first Homecoming, so take plenty of pictures and videos. But don’t get so caught up in your phone that you miss what’s happening around you. Some of the best moments can’t be captured on camera anyway.

Remember, Homecoming is a time to show Panther pride and respect the traditions that make CAU special. Be mindful of alumni, staff, and fellow students. Represent yourself and your school in the best way possible.

Your first Homecoming at Clark Atlanta University is something you’ll always remember. It’s a time to connect, celebrate, and really feel a part of the CAU family. Have fun, be safe, and make the most of every moment. Welcome to the tradition, see you on the Yard! Go Panthers! 🐾