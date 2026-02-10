Global Voices Take Center Stage: Inside Grammy Night’s Best Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Grammy Awards is one of the biggest nights in any artist’s career, recognizing achievements in recording, songwriting, and performance. Presented by the Recording Academy, the awards were first held in 1959. Since then, the Grammys have served as a launching point for unforgettable cultural moments and have played a major role in shaping the music industry as we know it today.

This year, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place on February 1 and were hosted by Trevor Noah. From historic wins to powerful performances and meaningful social messages, the night will be remembered as a landmark moment in Grammy history.

Historic Wins

Some of the most historic wins of the evening came from Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA. Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, making history as the first all-Spanish-language album to receive the award. In the months leading up to the ceremony, Bad Bunny faced backlash from hate groups opposed to him performing at the Super Bowl due to his plan to sing exclusively in Spanish. Despite this criticism, his Grammy win was undeniably well deserved. His music centers on themes of cultural pride, identity, and belonging, which is what makes him such a powerful and influential artist.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA also made history with their collaboration “Luther,” which won Record of the Year. The song appears on Kendrick’s album GNX, where SZA is featured on several tracks. Following the album’s release, the two artists embarked on a national tour, performing their biggest hits and collaborative songs together. This Grammy win earned Kendrick Lamar the title of the most-awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history, further cementing his legacy.

Other Major Winners

Several other artists had notable wins throughout the night. Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for “Wildflower.” Although the song was not originally released last year, it was rereleased, making it eligible for this year’s awards. Best New Artist was awarded to Olivia Dean, marking a major milestone in her career. Lady Gaga took home multiple awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance/Pop Recording, while Best Pop Solo Performance was awarded to Lola Young.

Standout Performances

The performances were another standout element of the ceremony. Lady Gaga delivered a captivating performance of her song “Abracadabra.” As a trailblazer for many pop artists today, Gaga consistently creates performances that command attention and leave a lasting impact. Other performers included Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé and Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, and Pharrell Williams.

My favorite performance of the night was Tyler, the Creator’s. He used his set to symbolize the end of another era in his music career. His album Chromakopia was an iconic project that resonated not only with longtime fans but also with listeners who had never fully engaged with his music before. One of the album’s most notable tracks, “Do I Look Like Him,” went viral almost overnight after its release. Tyler’s Grammy performance showed that while this chapter of his career has closed, there is much more to come from him.

Tributes & In Memoriam

The night also included several emotional tributes. Honors were paid to Ozzy Osbourne, Roberta Flack, and D’Angelo, celebrating their lasting impact on the music industry. Artists such as Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Lauryn Hill led heartfelt homages, ensuring that these legends’ contributions will continue to live on through their music.

Social & Cultural Moments

Beyond music, the Grammys served as a platform for powerful social and cultural messages. With everything happening in the world today, many artists used their voices to advocate for change. When accepting his award, Bad Bunny stated “ICE out,” expressing his support for immigrants and pride in the Latino community. Billie Eilish shared another impactful message, saying, “Nobody is illegal on stolen land.” This statement resonated deeply and highlighted the fear, violence, and displacement caused by ICE policies. Communities are afraid to leave their homes, and many individuals are being forced to return to countries they fled in search of safety and opportunity. Throughout the night, numerous celebrities showed solidarity by wearing ICE Out pins.

Final Message

The Grammys continue to be a grand celebration of artists who go above and beyond for their craft. The unforgettable performances, Trevor Noah’s humorous commentary, and the meaningful messages shared on stage made this year’s ceremony especially powerful. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards marked a major moment for diversity, global music, and cultural representation, proving that the future of the music industry will only continue to grow, evolve, and become more inclusive — and we get to witness it firsthand.