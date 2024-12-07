Fun Activities to Do During the Holiday Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Holidays Her Campus Girlies! If you want to relax, recharge, and enjoy the holidays, winter break is the best time. Lots of fun and important things to do are available, whether you want to get into the holiday spirit or make plans for the new year. To make your winter break special, try these four things:

See the Christmas Lights

Seeing Christmas lights is one of the easiest things that makes the season fun. There are often fancy displays in cities, neighborhoods, and parks that make the dark winter nights more fun. While the streets are lit, you can drive slowly or bundle up and walk through a nearby light event. A lot of the displays have music that plays at the same time, interactive displays, and even holiday treats like hot cocoa. Get your family or friends to come along and enjoy the party scene with you every year. Don’t forget to take pictures to remember the magic!

Go Ice Skating

Ice skating is a classic winter sport that is fun, good for you, and makes you feel like the holidays. Gliding across the rink is a fun way to spend an afternoon or evening, no matter how experienced you are or if it’s your first time. Many towns have outdoor rinks that are decorated for the holidays and are often set against beautiful scenery. If you’d rather stay warm, indoor rinks are a great choice. Don’t worry about being perfect; it’s part of the experience to laugh at your flaws. You deserve a warm drink afterward to feel good about what you’ve done.

Holiday Party

During winter break, getting together with family and friends for a Christmas party is fun. It can be as simple or complicated as you want. You could have an ugly sweater contest, a cookie-making party, or a holiday movie marathon for your party. Get some simple snacks ready, like holiday-themed cookies, chips, and mini sandwiches. Then, turn on some lights and play some happy music. To keep everyone happy, don’t forget to add games like Secret Santa or holiday quizzes. A Christmas party is a great way to make memories with family and friends that will last a lifetime.

Make a Vision Board

Make a vision board to help you think about your hopes and dreams for the coming year as the year comes to a close. Putting together a board or poster with pictures, quotes, and words that motivate you is a creative activity. You can find pictures in magazines, print them out, or draw your own to represent what you want to do, like visiting, learning a new skill, or putting yourself first. Putting up your vision board somewhere you’ll see it often will help you stay inspired all year. It’s not only helpful to make a vision board, but it’s also a nice way to spend a cozy winter afternoon.

Winter break is a great time to take it easy, enjoy the season, and get ready for the coming year. Any of these things looking at Christmas lights, ice skating under the stars, throwing a holiday party, or making plans for the future will make you feel refreshed and satisfied. Enjoy your winter break by doing both fun things and things that are important to you.