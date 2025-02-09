“From the Yard to the Runway: The Evolution of Black College Fashion”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

In honor of Black History Month, I want to highlight the sophisticated and unique style of black college students. Young black students have long been responsible for elevation in fashion since the old days. Black fashion is used to express creativity and show individuality. It’s a MOVEMENT

the beginning of fashion

In the mid-1900s, The Harlen Renaissance sparked a brand-new style. During this time black male students wore clean cut suits in various colors. Young women wore tailored dress and completed their outfits with a stylish hat. These looks stood out and allowed them to have a sense of style and individuality especially during this time which was the height of segregation.

The Influence of early fashion

Fast forwarding to the 80s and 90s, Black students took a liking to the preppy style. What do I mean by preppy? Think of the brands Tommy Hilfiger, Polo Ralph Lauen. Sweaters, shorts and or baggy jeans were IN. This era was portrayed perfectly in TV shows such as A Different World. Fresh Prince of Bell Air, and School Daze.

By the early 2000s, it was like the big bang happened all over again. With HipHop dominating the music scene. College students were on the run with this fashion change. The creation of streetwear oversized everything from shirts, jeans, and jewelry. Brands like Roca wear, Baby Phat, Tommy Hilfiger and more made a huge statement on black campuses.

In Today’s age, Black students have continued and even progressed what we call streetwear. Historically Black Colleges have partnered with brands throughout the years such as Adidas, Nike, PrettyLittleThing, and more being that these brands are extremely aware of the influence black college students have on the fashion world. Today, students travel back and forth through time for fashion inspiration while also creating new styles and trends every day.

HBCU merchandise became very recognized, celebrities such as Biggie Smalls have been seen wearing a Morehouse sweater. Morehouse College being a prestige, all men college in the Atlanta University Center. A -list singer Beyonce Knowles wore and rocked HBCU sweaters and showed tribute in many music videos and performances. Actor Will smith was seen wearing a Morehouse in the very popular tv show Fresh Prince of Bell Air. It’s all about representation! It sends a powerful statement that these institutions are impactful.

The Social Effect on black fashion

With our top social media apps being TikTok and Instagram, it’s so easy to share and recycle fashion ideas. Black fashion is more showcased than ever! Opening so many opportunities for students such as PR opportunities, Ambassador roles, Styling and modeling opportunities. The new age of “content” gives thousands if not millions of students an audience to show off their ideas and creativity.

From suits and tailored dresses to the movement of streetwear. Black students have always been the blueprint for fashion. It’s more than clothes, Its culture, It’s a statement

It’s Black History.