From Homesick to Homegrown: Finding Comfort Away from Home

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

It is inevitable to feel homesick when moving away for college. Sometimes, when leaving the comfort of home, familiar routines and loved ones can feel overwhelming. However, these feelings of homesickness can be worked through and even turned into growth and connection opportunities. I’ve found helpful tips that might help you too.

1. Find Your Community

One of the best ways to combat homesickness is to be surrounded by people who are of the same culture, background or experience as you. For me, that was a game changer joining my school’s Caribbean Student Association. These types of organizations are a way to connect with others who will understand your cultural references, your traditions, and even your homespun jokes. For example, whether it’s a Latin Student Association, African Student Association, or an Asian culture club, these groups can make you feel like you’re bringing a piece of home to your campus.

But, you don’t have to limit yourself to cultural organizations. They can also help you find like-minded individuals, state-specific groups, or interest-based clubs. Having people around you who understand what it is like to be in your shoes can make the transition easier and make your college feel more like home.

2. Stay Connected to Home

Technology has made connection easy. Opt for frequent calls, video chats, or messages to your family and friends back home. This can help you feel more connected by sharing updates and hearing about their lives. Don’t forget to send voice notes or pictures of your experiences; it’s a way to let your loved ones be part of your journey.

Another way to stay connected with home is by incorporating traditions or elements from home into your daily life. Whether it’s cooking your favorite comfort foods, decorating your dorm with items from home, or listening to music in your native language, these small actions can have a significant emotional impact.

3. Explore Your New Environment

The college campus usually feels like a town filled with events, adventures, and mini-sports games. Visit local festivals or coffee shops, or immerse yourself in parks and museums. Engaging with your environment can help you feel better and create a new sense of home.

4. Build a Support System

You can feel so isolated with homesickness, but you are not alone. Similar feelings are common in college students. If you can, talk to your friends, and your roommates, join online support groups/forums, or even a campus counselor about what you’re feeling. This may help to ease the emotional load by allowing you to share your thoughts.

5. Stay Busy and Set Goals

Keeping oneself active is an excellent method to shift your concentration and avoid homesickness. Take up a new pastime, get involved in extracurricular activities, or focus on your studies. Set small, achievable goals for yourself, such as learning a skill, exploring a new area of campus, or making new friends. These accomplishments can increase your confidence and make college more enjoyable.

Final Thoughts

The feeling of missing home is a normal aspect of the college experience, but it does not have to define your journey. Finding your community, keeping connected to home, and exploring new opportunities can help you transform feelings of longing into moments of development and connection. Remember that every step you take to overcome homesickness takes you closer to creating your version of home—one that includes your college experience and the memories you’ll make along the way.