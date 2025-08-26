Freshman Year: Fun Will Be There, Opportunities Will Not

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fun Will Be There, Opportunities Will Not

You’ve made it to college! This is going to be the best four years of your life. Now, where are the parties?? Well, slow down there. Let’s establish some, let’s say, “order.” I don’t really know your background, whether you’re a transfer student or an incoming freshman, but you have one thing in common: a newfound independence. Not a lot of people are aware, but your freshman year is the most important year of your college career, and if you do it right, you can set yourself up for success in your later years.

Get Involved!

Get involved as early as you can and now would be the best time. There are so many benefits to getting involved right now because you have so much room and opportunity. Whether that means joining campus organizations or pursuing internships to add to or build onto your résumé, start early! This will give you some breathing room in your junior and senior years when things get a little hectic.

The Importance of Academics

I’m going to tell you a little secret… listen very closely: your first-year grades set your GPA for the rest of your time in college. So, if you decide to skip class and turn a blind eye to the three assignments you have due at 11:59 p.m. the same night as the huge frat party, guess what? Be ready to claw yourself out of a hole for the next three years.

Instead, practice discipline. There will be a thousand more parties to make up for the one you skipped. Or, if you absolutely can’t miss it, finish those assignments a couple of hours before the function and reward yourself with a night out. Trust me, partying feels so much better when it’s stress-free.

Your Tribe Will Come!

I transferred to my university during the spring semester, meaning that by the time I arrived, everyone had already found their friend group and their tribe. That made me feel even more alone than I already was. Trust me, I know the feeling, and I am here to tell you that your tribe will come. It might just take a little longer if you don’t do your part as well. And your part is simple: SPEAK. Everyone is just as shy and reserved as you are. Start off small with a cute compliment, say hi, introduce yourself, and don’t overthink it.

Save, Save, Save

With your newfound independence comes responsibility, and we want to beat the “broke college student” stigma. Write down all your necessities and create a savings plan based on your needs.

You can apply to local jobs in your area, and a great tip is to visit in person and inquire about open positions. Apply for work-study opportunities on your campus, we want some income coming in to provide for yourself. This stage in your life can help you gain financial independence from your parents and teach you financial literacy, which is so important in adulthood.

Final Note

This wraps up the tips! Have an amazing semester.