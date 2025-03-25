Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Finding Yourself As A Black Girl on A New College Campus

Ramiyah Willis
Finding your identity as a Black girl on campus involves embracing your uniqueness while making the most of your resources, even when money is tight.

Starting college as a Black girl on a new campus can feel like being dropped into a world where everything is unfamiliar. In high school, you had a routine, a friend group, and a sense of belonging. Now, you’re in a space where your closest friends aren’t right there with you, and for the first time, you might be questioning where you fit in, who you want to be, and how to navigate this new chapter of your life.

I remember stepping onto campus, feeling both excited and anxious. Everyone seemed to know what they were doing—joining clubs, forming friendships, and finding their place. Meanwhile, I struggled with figuring out where I belonged. Meanwhile, I was struggling to figure out where I belonged. Should I become more social? Do I even know what I want to do with my life? The pressure to have it all figured out was overwhelming.

One of the hardest parts of this transition was not having much money. College life comes with expenses, and seeing others go out, travel, and indulge while I was budgeting every dollar made me feel like I was missing out. But I quickly learned that making the most of my experience wasn’t about how much I had—it was about what I did with what I had. I found free events, sought out opportunities, and surrounded myself with people who understood the hustle.

Over time, I became more resourceful. I learned how to take advantage of student discounts, find community resources, and make the most of the campus amenities. I realized that fun and fulfillment didn’t always have to come with a price tag. My focus shifted from what I didn’t have to what I could create—whether it was memories made through spontaneous study groups, late-night talks with roommates, or discovering hidden gems on campus.

Being away from home also hit differently. You don’t realize how much you rely on home-cooked meals, familiar faces, and the comfort of your own space until they’re no longer there. But through this discomfort, I learned independence. I had to create my own structure, take care of myself, and build my own support system.

If you’re in this place right now—feeling lost, unsure, or even a little lonely—know that it’s part of the process. Growth isn’t comfortable, and change isn’t easy. But the version of you that comes out on the other side will be stronger, more confident, and more self-aware. Stay true to yourself. Don’t change who you are to fit into spaces that weren’t meant for you. The right people and opportunities will find you when you remain authentic.

And don’t be afraid to ask for help. Finding a mentor—whether a professor, upperclassman, or someone in a club—can make a huge difference. They’ve been where you are and can help guide you through the process.

College is about discovering who you are outside of your comfort zone. Embrace it. Give yourself grace. And remember, you are not alone in this journey. This experience is shaping you into the beautiful, powerful woman you are meant to be.

