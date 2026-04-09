Find Your Voice: Why Public Speaking Classes Matter More Than You Think

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, public speaking can feel terrifying. The idea of standing in front of a room full of people, all eyes on you, waiting for you to speak, is enough to make anyone nervous. But what if I told you that taking a public speaking class could turn that fear into one of your greatest strengths?

Public speaking classes are more than just giving speeches. They are safe spaces where students learn how to express their thoughts clearly, build confidence, and develop communication skills that will last a lifetime. In college, where participation, presentations, and networking are essential, these skills are not optional, they are necessary.

One of the biggest benefits of taking a public speaking class is confidence. Many students walk into their first class feeling unsure, avoiding eye contact, and speaking softly. But over time, with practice and constructive feedback, that same student can transform into someone who speaks with authority and presence. Confidence doesn’t just happen, it’s built, and public speaking classes give you the tools to build it step by step.

Another important aspect is learning how to organize your thoughts. Public speaking teaches you how to structure your ideas in a clear and effective way. Whether you’re presenting a project, leading a meeting, or even having a difficult conversation, being able to communicate your point clearly is a powerful skill. It helps you avoid misunderstandings and ensures your voice is actually heard.

Public speaking classes also prepare you for real-world situations. No matter your major or career path, whether you want to be a lawyer, doctor, entrepreneur, or educator, you will have to speak at some point. Interviews, presentations, team meetings, and even social interactions all require strong communication skills. Taking a class now gives you a head start and sets you apart from others who may still struggle with speaking up.

In addition, these classes teach you how to think on your feet. Through activities like impromptu speeches and group discussions, you learn how to respond quickly and thoughtfully. This is especially important in professional environments where you may be asked questions or expected to share ideas without much preparation.

Let’s not forget the power of advocacy. Being able to speak confidently allows you to stand up for yourself and others. It gives you the ability to share your beliefs, challenge ideas, and inspire change. Your voice matters, but it only makes an impact if you know how to use it effectively.

At the end of the day, taking a public speaking class is an investment in yourself. It’s about more than just grades, it’s about growth. It pushes you out of your comfort zone and helps you discover strengths you didn’t even know you had.

So, the next time you’re choosing your classes, don’t shy away from public speaking. Lean into it. Because learning how to speak up might just be the most valuable lesson you take with you beyond the classroom.