The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Many students need to prepare for how to manage their finances, especially the ones who are becoming young adults. Most schools don’t teach their students about financial literacy. Growing up, you’re used to learning about the main subjects such as math, science, English, and history, but there were never classes that could help teach financial education. As a result, when people enter adulthood, it is harder to manage their money simply because they lack financial understanding. Essential aspects such as budgeting, investing, and saving can lead to debt, stress, or more. In this article, I will give tips to help you with financial independence.

Budgeting

An important skill to help manage your finances is learning how to budget. This ensures that you are spending your money wisely and efficiently each month so that you’re able to save more. When creating your budget you must make a list of your priorities. For example, as college students, we have priorities such as rent, groceries, school supplies, and entertainment. Every expense should be listed under a category. Then set aside a certain amount for each expense to ensure you don’t exceed that limit each month. Also if needed cut back on certain expenses that aren’t needed to save more money. A budget is a great way to help relieve financial stress and improve spending.

Saving

It can be a challenge to save your money while in college. As a college student, it is already hard to balance school, social life, and work. Sometimes it takes work to balance your wants and needs when spending. To save you have to focus on your priorities. Try saving a certain amount in a separate account and let it build each month. This can teach discipline and help make good financial decisions. Set goals to motivate yourself, limit certain costs, and track your finances.

Building Your Credit

When opening a credit card, read all the terms and conditions. Building your credit score can help you in the future when you want to make big purchases such as buying a home. Having a good credit score is an essential part of life. With this, you can receive application approvals, loans, and low interest rates. As a student make sure to make purchases on things such as textbooks. groceries, gas, and things of that nature. Credit cards also offer cashback offers. Use this card responsibly, make sure to pay on time, and never go above 30% of your credit limit. This ensures that you’re able to use your money wisely and have a good credit score which would help you in the future.

Financial education is an essential part of life, and without it, people end up struggling. As a college student, starting to maintain your finances now can help create discipline and better your financial future. Budgeting, saving, and building your credit score are all key components to remain financially stable. Although this isn’t taught as much in schools, it is important to educate yourself on how to better your life. Also, teach others how to manage their money as well. Focusing on your long-term goals can motivate you to have a successful future financially. Make sure to stay informed, avoid debt, manage your money, and save. Implementing all of these aspects into your life can ensure that you have a stress-free and financially stable future.