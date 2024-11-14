Fashion Trends From The 90s Making A Major Comeback

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 90s was the decade for all things fashion. This decade introduced many styles, such as bright silhouettes, and it was the perfect mix of the iconic grunge and glamour styles. The 90s was also known for its stylish accessories. As we highlight 90s fashion, let’s look at how it is still being used today, as many people are recreating these unique fashion trends. Let’s take a look at some current trends.

Baggy Jeans and Wide-leg Pants

The 90s were known for baggy jeans. These jeans were seen worn at places like skating rinks, often worn by urban and hip-hop cultures. Now, baggy jeans are back in full effect and have kicked from skinny leg jeans to the curb. Wide-leg and straight-cut jeans offer comfort and an effortlessly stylish look that most people are moving toward. These jeans come in various styles, such as high-waisted and low-cut, and the denim garment is good for versatility as it can be dressed up or down. Baggy jeans have now become a staple in today’s fashion culture.

Crop Tops

Crop tops were a huge trend in the 90s that is an ongoing trend today. Crop tops are often seen worn with high-waisted pants or mini skirts. Nowadays, crop tops come in various styles that range from basic tanks to graphic tee designs. Basic crop tops are often more fitted and minimalistic and are made with a high-performance polyester material.

Plaid and Flannel Shirts

Plaid and flannel patterns are also part of the grunge movement, as this pattern is the go-to for musicians and street style enthusiasts. Flannels were often seen worn oversized in the 90s, and they were worn with a t-shirt under. Most people also wore their flannels tied around the waist. Today, plaid is seen made as skirts, shirts, shorts, etc., and it is seen styled similarly to the 90s look. Plaid has also become a staple for Christmas pajamas. Most plaid is seen buying from a thrift store to support sustainability, use eco-friendly materials, and create a vintage-inspired look.

Hair Accessories and Sunglasses

Accessories were a huge part of 90s style, such as butterfly clips, scrunchies, and sunglasses. Hair accessories such as claw clips have made a major comeback, and they are now made with a more creative silhouette and color scheme. This accessory is ideal for a minimalist style that ties well with both casual and dressy outfits. Sunglasses came in all shapes and sizes and are a memorable trend. Frames were often seen worn by famous actors on television shows that contributed to the unique look. For example, Dwayne from A Different World. Today, people are often seen rocking shades of all shapes, colors, and sizes, which creates a vibe and is reminiscent of the 90s.

Bucket Hats



Bucket hats are another trend that always comes and goes. Bucket hats made a comeback back in the early 2010s, and now they are back again with a fresh twist. Originally, bucket hats were worn by skaters and hip-hop fans, but they are now seen worn by many people. Bucket hats come in various colors, and they still keep the 90s prints going. Bucket hats are a cool add-on for a casual outfit or if you’re just simply having a bad hair day, as they bring a bit of nostalgia to your outfit.

People love to remember the past, especially from when they were younger. It’s like a childhood memory that never ends. Designers today are taking those old styles and giving them a fresh twist that fits what people like now. The comfy and unique outfits from the 90s are still popular because they let everyone show their own style. Plus, these old looks are so good that they never really go out of fashion!