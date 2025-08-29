Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
self care isnt selfish sign
Photo by Madison Inouye from Pexels
Falling in Love with Yourself First: The Most Important College Relationship

When people think of college relationships, they typically envision campus crushes, long-distance love, or complicated situationships. But the most important relationship you’ll ever have in college isn’t with a significant other—it’s with yourself. Falling in love with yourself in college is the foundation for confidence, self-care, and healthy relationships. Without it, it’s easy to lose your identity while trying to please others.

Why Self-Love in College Matters

College is a season of growth, independence, and pressure. Between late-night study sessions, internships, and endless social events, students often feel stretched thin. When you prioritize self-love in college, you set the tone for how others treat you and create boundaries that protect your peace.

Loving yourself doesn’t mean you won’t crave companionship, but it ensures that you won’t settle for relationships that drain you. A solid sense of self makes dating and friendships healthier because you’re not relying on others to define your worth.

How to Practice Self-Love Daily

  1. Romanticize Your Routine
    Start viewing your daily life as something special. Play your favorite playlist on the way to class, wear outfits that boost your confidence, or sip coffee like it’s a ritual. Romanticizing small moments builds gratitude and joy.
  2. Celebrate Small Wins
    Whether you aced a presentation, survived an 8 a.m. lecture, or simply showed up, give yourself credit. Recognizing victories—big and small—reminds you of your strength.
  3. Protect Your Peace
    College relationships can be draining without boundaries. Saying no to events, limiting time with negative people, or setting study hours are all acts of self-care. Protecting your mental health in college ensures that you’re prioritizing your well-being.
  4. Care for Your Body and Mind
    Self-care isn’t selfish—it’s essential. Simple routines such as skincare, workouts, journaling, or drinking enough water are ways to show love to yourself. These rituals create balance and give you confidence.
  5. Invest in Your Growth
    Join clubs, attend networking events, or dive into passions that excite you. Investing in yourself academically and personally builds long-term confidence and opens doors to opportunities that align with your goals.
Building Confidence That Lasts

When you’re confident in who you are, you naturally attract healthy relationships in college. You won’t settle for half-effort or unclear intentions because you know your worth. Confidence also helps you navigate heartbreak, setbacks, and the constant change that comes with student life.

The Relationship That Lasts Beyond Graduation

Crushes, hookups, and even long-term dating might come and go, but your relationship with yourself is forever. By falling in love with yourself first, you carry resilience, confidence, and peace into every stage of life—college and beyond.

So before searching for “the one,” make sure you become your own first love. The most important college relationship isn’t about who you’re with—it’s about how much you value yourself.

