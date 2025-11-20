Fall Activities with Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is a magical season, with crisp air, vivid leaves, and a sense of renewal that makes it the perfect time to connect with friends. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures or cozy indoor gatherings, there are plenty of fun fall activities to enjoy together. Here are some ideas to inspire your next autumn hangout:

Apple Picking Adventures:

One of the quintessential fall activities is apple picking. Many orchards offer not just rows of apple-laden trees, but also hayrides, cider tastings, and farm markets. Gathering apples with friends is a great way to enjoy the fresh air, take photos among the colorful trees, and bring home ingredients for delicious homemade treats like pies or caramel apples.

Leaf Peeping Road Trips:

Fall foliage is a spectacular sight, and a road trip to view changing leaves can be a memorable group outing. Plan a scenic drive through nearby parks or countryside, stopping at viewpoints and trails. Pack a picnic to enjoy amid the vibrant landscape, or bring a thermos of hot cocoa to sip while you take in the scenery.

Pumpkin Patch Visits:

Visiting a pumpkin patch is a fun tradition that appeals to all ages. Hunt for the perfect pumpkin to carve or decorate, take photos with quirky gourds, and enjoy classic fall treats like pumpkin donuts or kettle corn. Some patches also feature corn mazes, petting zoos, and games, making it a day-long adventure.

Cozy Movie Nights:

As the evenings get cooler, gather your friends for a cozy movie marathon. Choose a mix of classic fall films, comedies, or even some lighthearted spooky movies to get into the Halloween spirit. Set up a snack bar with popcorn, apple cider, and seasonal treats, and pile on the blankets for maximum comfort.

Hiking and Nature Walks:

Fall’s mild temperatures and beautiful scenery make it ideal for hiking or nature walks. Choose a local trail that offers great views of autumn colors. Bring along a camera to capture the scenery, and consider making it a photo contest to see who snaps the best shot. Afterward, reward yourselves with a stop at a local café for a warm drink.

DIY Bonfire Night:

If you have access to a backyard or fire pit, host a bonfire night with friends. Toast marshmallows, make s’mores, and share stories under the stars. Add some festive touches with plaid blankets, string lights, and a playlist of autumn-inspired tunes.

Fall Festivals and Fairs:

Many communities host fall festivals and fairs with live music, craft booths, and seasonal food. Attend together to enjoy the atmosphere, try new foods, and maybe even participate in a friendly competition like a pie-eating contest or pumpkin bowling.

Baking Parties:

Invite friends over for a baking session featuring favorite fall flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, and apple. Try out new recipes, decorate cookies, or even have a bake-off. Sharing your creations at the end makes for a delicious reward.

No matter which activities you choose, the key to making the most of fall with friends is to embrace the season’s spirit of togetherness. From outdoor outings to indoor coziness, autumn offers endless ways to create lasting memories.