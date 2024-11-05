Essential Tips for A Successful Internship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Attention Attention! Internships for the summer 2025 term are now open. Internships can be fun, exciting, and nerve wracking as there are plenty being offered. Preparing for internships can be challenging. Thats why I am here to give you a few helpful tips to embrace your journey.



Do Your Research

First and foremost, research the company you are seeking to intern for. Every work environment is different and so is its companies values and history. It is key to know the history of the company because it shows that you are personally and professionally engaged.



Start Applying Early

You don’t want to wait until the last minute to start applying for internships. Internships are typically open for applications 45 the season before the start of your internship. Most internships are offered during the summer so applying early is crucial as spots are filled quickly. Be sure to show your interest and reach out to hiring managers. even if you don’t see a spot fit for you. It always applicable to ask about potential openings further on.



Resume and Cover Letter Proficiency

Your résumé and cover letter is essential when applying for internships. A basic resume just won’t do. Be sure to highlight your skills and use keywords tailored to the companies requirements. Be sure to keep your résumé one page long and be sure that the companies requirements align with your work experiences. When writing a cover letter, you want to start with a powerful and confident opening. Also, showing you’re enthusiastic won’t hurt. Your goal when writing a cover letter is to express why you feel like you’re a good fit for the role.

Interview

After you have applied and a recruiter has looked over your resume, you may then receive an invite for an interview. As we all know interviews can be scary and cause nervousness, there’s no need to worry. Interviews are designed to further get to know you and how you handle situations. When being asked questions in interviews, it is key to answer in the STAR method. The star method is a technique based on answering in the following order: situation , task, action, and result. When answering in the star method it helps the interviewer understand your outlined narrative on possible situations that could occur at the company. Lastly, be sure to ask the interviewer a question as well. It shows that you’re interested and it makes a good impression.



Network

Once you have started your internship you want to make sure you are networking. When you build relationships with your fellow colleagues, you tend to learn more than you think. Networking can lead you to the doors of successful connections within your desired work industry and it may lead to a possible career in the future. Even if you don’t land a job with the company, know that it is okay. You want to still build those life long relationships as they can help you later in the future and perhaps write you a recommendation letter!

All five are these tips are helpful for standing out in an internship, part time, or full time job. Not only do these tips increase the chance of opportunity, but they set a firm foundation for career success overall. Aligning your goals with the right opportunities is the most valuable skill to partake in. And remember how well you perform is up to you.