Edge Control and Energy Drinks: The Real Homecoming Essentials at CAU

Homecoming at Clark Atlanta University isn’t just an event–it’s a whole lifestyle for Panthers. Between the fashion icons throwing on fits on the promenade, parties, and that one football game you swear you’re going to make it to on time (but you and your friends don’t), us Panthers know that Homecoming week is about showing up and showing out to the fullest. So, before you step out this year, here’s a guide to the real essentials that will carry you through this Homecoming week.

Hair & Beauty Lifesavers

Let’s be honest, edge control and mousse deserve their own spotlight during Homecoming. With all the sweat, dancing, and Atlanta humidity, you need to make sure your edges stay laid all day. Whether that’s having a fresh install, braids, or even your natural crown, you want to be confident with your hair in Atlanta heat. Throw in some lashes, a beautiful lip combo with your favorite lip gloss, and a setting spray to lock everything in all day—it’s your personal glam-to-go bag that will keep you looking like a million dollars no matter how wild the week may get.

Caffeine & Hydration Duo

While Homecoming is fueled by energy drinks and coffee runs, make sure you’re staying hydrated with water or something full of electrolytes. Between Celsius in the morning and Starbucks in between classes, hydration is the real MVP. By keeping a reusable water bottle, you’ll keep from tapping out of the fun halfway through the week. Balance is key—yes, you can have caffeine, but you need to make sure you’re staying hydrated.

Your Fashion Flip Kit

One outfit? You could, but Homecoming is the Olympics of fashion—one look for the promenade, another for the game, and a third outfit for the after-parties are a must. Essentials include a backup pair of shoes in your bag, your favorite crossbody purse, and an extra pair of jewelry to spice up your outfit switch-up. This isn’t just a week for dressing up—we serve looks throughout the whole week.

Panther Spirit

Homecoming is beyond the glam and the after-parties—it’s about our legacy. It’s about our alumni showing up and out in their campus gear, the band shaking the stadium, and the Greeks shutting down the yard. Our school pride is strong—rep your CAU gear, and live in this moment. This is more than a week of parties, it’s a celebration of our history, culture, and family.

To Conclude

Homecoming at Clark Atlanta University isn’t just a week full of events—it’s a lifestyle for our Panther family. So yes, bring your edge control and stock up on your favorite energy drinks, but also don’t forget to enjoy the little moments throughout this week. Whether that’s laughing on the promenade, going to the step shows, making TikToks at 3 a.m., or having your camera roll full from all the pictures you took. Because one thing’s for sure: nobody does Homecoming week like Clark Atlanta University.