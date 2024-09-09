Don’t Unbig Your Back: 4 Enjoyable Food Spots in ATL

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

If you’re a food lover like me, this message is for you! When I first moved to Atlanta for college, I didn’t know any good food places around here. All I knew was that Atlanta was famous for its wing selection, but I’ve since discovered that there’s so much more to explore. I’m here to provide you with more options other than wings. As I’ve gotten adjusted, I’ve been able to find some food places that aren’t too far from campus and happen to be affordable. Today, I will be sharing a few of those spots with you.

Rreal Tacos:

If you’re a fan of Mexican food, then Rreal Tacos is the perfect place! They offer a wide range of food, from $5 to $20. My friends and I always enjoy going there because of their excellent menu selection, which includes tacos, quesadillas, birria pizza, burritos, and more. They even have a quesabirria. You can choose to dine in or take your food to go, and they have a nice seating area both inside and outside. The service is always great, and your food will be served quickly. Parking is free and easy, and the restaurant is just 10 minutes away from the campus.

Burgers Grilled Right:

Do you love a good decorative burger? If so, head to BGR right now! They offer a variety of loaded burgers like the Triple D, Western BBQ, The Works, and more, all served with a side of fries. You can also create your own burger from a range of options with prices between $10 and $20. If you’re not in the mood for burgers, don’t worry because they also serve chicken tenders and hot dogs. This restaurant is located in Atlantic Station and provides good service and a nice inside eating area. After your meal, you can enjoy shopping or engaging in fun activities around Atlantic Station, for a greater experience.

Paschal’s:

Soul food lovers this is the place for you and it’s only 3 minutes from campus! This restaurant offers a friendly vibe, delicious food, and the nice Southern hospitality that we all love. While it may be slightly more expensive than the other options, the quality of the food makes it worth it. Paschals serves great Southern plates such as their famous 1947 fried chicken plate, Catfish meal, and southern meatloaf. The menu has a variety of options, with prices ranging from $20 to $30. Personally, I highly recommend trying the salmon with a side of yams and mac and cheese. The dish may or may not even be as good as your grandma’s! Give it a try and you won’t be disappointed!

Juicy Crab:

Might have a new seafood restaurant on the block but Juicy Crab is where it’s at! For seafood lovers, this is a great spot. The restaurant always plays your favorite R&B music, offers excellent service, and it’s only 5 minutes from campus. Their menu includes combos like snow crab, shrimp, fish, wings, and more, with prices ranging from $20 to $50. If you like a spicy sauce, I recommend getting the juicy special and adding hot. You can also sing karaoke here and on Thursdays, they host an after-dark special for college students to have fun. Therefore, I encourage you to come out and enjoy yourself.

Atlanta may be known for its small wings, but it also has great restaurants to enjoy. With Southern hospitality everywhere you go, you’ll have a wonderful time. These restaurants are affordable and not far from campus, which is convenient for college students. If you love food, there’s always something new to try and these are some of the best spots.