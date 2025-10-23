Did Someone Say Halloween?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is a beloved holiday that brings out creativity, excitement, and a little bit of spooky fun in people of all ages. Whether you’re planning to celebrate with friends, family, or on your own, making the most of Halloween is all about embracing the spirit of the season. From engaging activities to picking the perfect costume, here’s how to ensure your Halloween is truly memorable.

Nothing says Halloween like transforming your home or dorm room with festive decorations. String up orange and purple lights, carve jack-o’-lanterns, and hang cobwebs or spooky window clings. You can even make DIY decorations, like painted pumpkins or homemade ghosts from sheets and string. Setting the scene with candles and playing eerie music or classic Halloween soundtracks helps create a festive vibe that gets everyone in the mood for fun.

Halloween offers a variety of activities to suit every personality. For those who love a good scare, consider hosting a horror movie marathon with classics like Hocus Pocus, Halloween, or The Nightmare Before Christmas. If you prefer lighter fare, try family-friendly films or animated specials. Pumpkin carving is a time-honored tradition, gather friends for a carving contest or simply paint your pumpkins for a less messy but equally creative alternative. Trick-or-treating isn’t just for kids, many college campuses and communities host their own events, so check out what’s happening locally. Haunted houses, corn mazes, and escape rooms also offer thrilling group experiences. For a more laid-back celebration, plan a Halloween-themed game night, bake spooky treats, or compete in a costume contest.

Picking a great Halloween costume is one of the highlights of the holiday. Start by considering your interests. Do you love classic monsters, pop culture icons, or something funny and unexpected? DIY costumes can be a fun project, allowing you to get creative with clothes and materials you already have. For example, with a striped shirt and a beret, you can easily become a mime; or with some makeup and thrift store finds, you could transform into a vintage movie star or a zombie.

If you’re going to a group event, consider coordinating costumes with friends for extra impact. Think of famous duos or groups from movies, TV, or history. Remember, comfort is key. Choose an outfit you’ll feel good wearing all night, especially if you’ll be walking or dancing. Don’t forget accessories and makeup to complete your look, and be sure to check the weather if you’ll be spending time outdoors.

While Halloween is all about fun, it’s important to stay safe. If you’re trick-or-treating or attending a party, travel with a group and keep your phone charged. Choose costumes that allow you to see and move easily, and use glow sticks or reflective tape if you’ll be out after dark. When carving pumpkins, use proper tools and supervise younger participants.

Ultimately, the best way to have an enjoyable Halloween is to embrace the playfulness and creativity of the holiday. Whether you’re sharing spooky stories, enjoying themed snacks, or showing off your costume, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to make lasting memories. By planning fun activities, picking a great outfit, and prioritizing safety, you’re sure to have a Halloween that’s both exciting and enjoyable.