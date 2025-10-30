D.I.Y. Fall Drink at Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, fall ushers in a season of comfort and warmth. Nothing embodies that cozy feeling quite like a delicious, homemade beverage. While pumpkin spice lattes often take center stage, there are countless other creative drinks to explore and enjoy during autumn. Here are several new fall beverages you can easily craft at home, perfect for sipping as you watch the leaves change.

Maple Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte

Move over, pumpkin spice! Maple and cinnamon are a match made in autumn heaven. This oat milk latte is both dairy-free and delightfully rich.

Ingredients:

1 cup oat milk

1 shot of espresso or ½ cup strong brewed coffee

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Whipped cream (optional)

Instructions: Heat the oat milk in a saucepan over medium heat, whisking until warm and frothy. Stir in the maple syrup and cinnamon. Pour the espresso or coffee into a mug, top with the oat milk mixture, and finish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. The result is a creamy, subtly sweet latte with a hint of spice—perfect for chilly mornings.

Spiced Apple Cider Chai

Combine two fall favorites—apple cider and chai tea—for a warming, aromatic beverage that’s sure to become a seasonal staple.

Ingredients:

1 cup apple cider

1 chai tea bag

½ teaspoon fresh ginger (optional)

1 cinnamon stick

2 cloves

Orange peel (for garnish)

Instructions: In a small pot, bring the apple cider, cinnamon stick, cloves, and ginger to a simmer. Add the chai tea bag and steep for five minutes. Remove the spices and tea bag, then pour into a mug. Garnish with orange peel or a cinnamon stick for extra flair. The blend of spiced tea and sweet cider is both comforting and invigorating.

Brown Sugar Rosemary Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate gets a sophisticated twist with the addition of brown sugar and fresh rosemary, making it earthy and aromatic.

Ingredients:

1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 small sprig of fresh rosemary

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Instructions: Warm the milk and rosemary in a saucepan over low heat for five minutes, being careful not to boil. Remove the rosemary, then whisk in the cocoa powder, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth and hot. Serve with a marshmallow or sprinkle of grated chocolate. The rosemary adds a subtle, herbal note that’s perfect for fall.

Caramel Latte

For a sweet and comforting treat, try making a caramel latte at home. This drink combines rich espresso or strong coffee with smooth, creamy milk and luscious caramel sauce for a café-style experience in your own kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 shot espresso (about 1 ounce) or ½ cup strong brewed coffee

1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

2 tablespoons caramel sauce (plus more for drizzling)

Whipped cream (optional)

Instructions:

Brew a shot of espresso or prepare ½ cup of strong coffee. Heat the milk in a saucepan or microwave until steaming, then froth it using a whisk, frother, or by shaking it in a jar. Stir the caramel sauce into the hot coffee until dissolved. Pour the caramel-coffee mixture into a mug, then add the steamed milk, holding back the foam with a spoon. Spoon the foam on top. Top with whipped cream and drizzle with additional caramel sauce if desired.

This homemade caramel latte is perfect for fall and pairs beautifully with seasonal treats.

Fall is the perfect time to experiment with new flavors and create cozy moments at home. These inventive beverages go beyond the usual autumn fare, offering unique combinations and seasonal ingredients. Whether you crave something warm and spiced or cool and refreshing, these DIY drinks are sure to add a special touch to your autumn days.