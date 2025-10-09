Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Creating a Personal Brand as a Student

Emily Cain Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
In college, it’s not only your GPA that counts, but it’s your brand around your name. Your brand in college means everything because it’s the way you present yourself to others. Your brand stands out to people, and the way you present your brand is the way people will see you. Keeping up with your brand is super important, and it’s important to keep it up.

Why Your Brand Matters

Your personal brand matters because, as said before, it’s how people look at you. It sets the tone for everything that surrounds you. People view your brand as your status and your objective. It’s important to show a strong brand in the workplace and the community that surrounds you. It’s always good to keep your personal brand strong because it will make you stand out from the rest.

1. What Makes You, You

The one person who knows you better than others is yourself. So, it’s time to ask yourself, “What makes you, you?” Think internally about yourself and what makes you the person you are. Your brand involves things you do on a day-to-day basis and what you’re passionate about.

2. How Is Your Social Media Presence?

A lot of people judge you based on your social media. Thinking about the importance of a digital footprint is very important to your brand. Anyone can view your digital footprint, so it’s definitely important you watch your social media presence because you never know who is watching.

3. Gain Connections

Building connections with different people helps your brand grow. It shows that you are actually serious about growing your brand and wanting others to see the work that you do for yourself. Sometimes the people you meet and connect with will be the very people who represent you the hardest!

4. Build a Portfolio

It’s super important to build a portfolio of all the work you’ve done over time so others are allowed to celebrate you. It’s okay to brag to the world about different things you’ve done or accomplishments—it helps with showing people your work ethic and what you do to make yourself strive.

5. Keep Going

Always know it’s important to keep going. Even when you’re going on the wrong path, just know the destination is sooner than you think. Never give up on yourself and your dreams and aspirations. Just know, in the end, it’ll all work out for you!

Emily Michelle Cain is a Sophomore Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Radio/Television/and Film who attends Clark Atlanta University. Emily is from Prince George’s County, MD, a suburb of Washington, DC. She came to Atlanta to pursue a future career in journalism and media. Emily’s passion for writing began in her 11th grade English class where she was challenged to push her writing to new limits. Due to her teacher's strong belief in her writing potential, she was inspired to give creative writing a try. In the future Emily plans to be a world renown journalist through sports and entertainment. She plans on having her own television show one day to inspire young Black girls like herself. Growing up Emily discovered a lack of diversity in the world of journalism and media and wants to break the glass sealing, so others can follow. Emily is currently a member of NABJ, NCWN, and an editorial writer for Her-Campus CAU. In Emily’s free time she loves going shopping, reading different articles on current events, and making TikToks. Emily believes that you should always prioritize your well being and always live in the moment. Emily’s main goal in life is to inspire people to do what they love.