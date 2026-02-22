Confidence Looks Good on You, So Does Protection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine you and your partner are about to take your relationship to the next level. You’ve felt ready for a while, and you plan for it to happen one night when you’re hanging out together. When the moment finally presents itself, there’s a dilemma… you don’t have a condom. What should you do? Go through with it anyway, or wait until you do?

The safest and most responsible choice is to wait.

Today, conversations about sexual health have become more common, and that’s a good thing. The last thing you want is to contract an infection simply because you weren’t prepared or didn’t know your status. Safe sex is about confidence, respect, communication, and empowerment—not fear.

So, what exactly is safe sex?

Redefining Safe Sex

Safe sex means that both people willingly and enthusiastically agree to engage in sexual activity. It is never forced or pressured. It also involves protection, such as condoms and appropriate birth control methods when needed. Most importantly, safe sex requires open communication so that boundaries are respected and no lines are crossed. Making responsible choices builds trust and strengthens confidence for both partners. When both individuals feel safe and respected, the experience becomes healthier and more meaningful.

Protection Basics Everyone Should Know

Condoms are one of the most effective ways to practice safe sex. They help protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy. Using condoms correctly and consistently provides peace of mind and protects both partners. Birth control is another option, especially for pregnancy prevention. There are many forms available, including pills, patches, injections, implants, and intrauterine devices (IUDs). It’s important to research your options and speak with a healthcare provider to determine which method works best for you. However, remember that most birth control methods do not protect against STIs, condoms are still important.

STIs, or sexually transmitted infections, are infections passed from one person to another through sexual contact. Many STIs do not show symptoms, which means someone may not even know they have one. That’s why regular testing is essential, especially if you are sexually active. Getting tested protects both you and your partner and allows for early treatment if necessary.

Consent Is Essential

Consent is one of the most important aspects of any sexual relationship. It must be clear, voluntary, and ongoing. Your decision should never be forced, pressured, or influenced by guilt or manipulation. You should always be in a clear state of mind when giving consent. Advocating for yourself and communicating your boundaries protects your emotional and physical well-being. A healthy partner will respect your “no” without question.

Common Myths About Safe Sex

There are also several common myths about safe sex that can put people at risk. One myth is that you can tell if someone has an STI just by looking at them. This is not true. Many infections have no visible symptoms. A person may appear completely healthy and still carry an infection. Regular testing is the only way to know for sure. Another myth is that condoms ruin the experience. In reality, condoms provide protection that can reduce anxiety and allow both partners to feel more relaxed. Feeling safe can actually improve the overall experience. Lastly, many people believe, “It won’t happen to me.” However, a large percentage of STI cases occur in individuals under the age of 25. Young adults are often at higher risk due to lack of education or inconsistent protection. Instead of thinking, “This won’t happen to me,” ask yourself, “How can I prevent this from happening to me?”

Red Flags to Watch For

There are important red flags to watch for as well. If a partner refuses to use protection, they are putting both of you at risk. If they pressure you to skip testing because you “should trust them,” that is also concerning. Trust does not replace protection or medical testing. Another major red flag is when someone ignores your boundaries or pushes you into doing something you are uncomfortable with. Any form of pressure, guilt, or manipulation is unacceptable. A respectful partner values your safety and comfort just as much as their own.

Safe sex is not about ruining the moment, it’s about protecting your future. Choosing to wait until you have protection shows maturity, confidence, and self-respect. Being prepared isn’t embarrassing; it’s responsible. And responsibility is attractive.